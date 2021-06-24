What you need to know
- Headlines 2 is a completely new version of an already great RSS reader.
- Users can look forward to a new design, improved widgets, and more.
Headlines was already one of my go-to RSS readers – there are a few! – but a new version 2 update has cemented its place on my Home screen. It's been available for a couple of days now, and Headlines 2 is looking pretty sweet.
Available for download from the App Store, Headlines 2 is a completely new app with a brand new design and improvements like in-app article browsing for the first time. That alone makes Headlines feel more fleshed out than previous releases, but it goes beyond that with a new design ensuring the app looks better than ever.
On top of that, we have the ability to manage smart groups, feeds, and tags from the brand new Headlines home screen and interface improvement specific to the iPad version of the app. It wouldn't be an app update without "bug fixes and memory management improvements," so they're thrown into the mix as well.
You can download Headlines from the App Store now. It's free with an optional in-app purchase system unlocking additional features including unlimited feeds, tags, alternate icons, mute filters, and more.
I consider Headlines to be one of the best iPhone RSS reader apps around and this update isn't going to hurt that belief one bit. Existing features like iCloud sync and dark mode already made Headlines a great option for anyone who enjoys reading their RSS feeds – version 2 is just more of the same, but better!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
