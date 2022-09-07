Apple announces refreshed Apple Watch SE

After months of waiting and rumors, Apple has now officially announced a refreshed Apple Watch SE and it's the new Apple Watch for people who want to save a little money.

Like the previous Apple Watch SE, the new 2022 model takes the features that people know and love and puts them into a package that doesn't quite have the same features as the more premium Apple Watch Series 8, but also doesn't cost anywhere near as much.

A bargain Apple Watch

Starting at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular, this is one affordable Apple Watch. Buyers can choose from three different colors, too; Silver, Midnight, and Starlight

Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE doesn't have the same level of sensors and whatnot, however. There's no ECG app and no blood oxygen sensor, but you'll still benefit from the heart rate sensor that's already been proven to help save lives time and time again. And you can of course tell the time on this thing just fine, too! You do get to benefit from the new car crash detection that the Apple Watch Series 8 just gained, though.

The new watch runs the latest watchOS 9 update, also being made available for older Apple Watches, and is still capable of tracking all of your workouts and helping keep you fit along the way. Activity fiends, this is a great way to get started with an Apple Watch without diving in at the high end.

The new Apple Watch SE is available for pre-order today, and you'll be able to pick yours up come September 16. Looking for the very best of the best, though? You're going to want the new Apple Watch Ultra for that.