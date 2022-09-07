Apple announces refreshed Apple Watch SE
There's a new budget Apple Watch in town.
After months of waiting and rumors, Apple has now officially announced a refreshed Apple Watch SE and it's the new Apple Watch for people who want to save a little money.
Like the previous Apple Watch SE, the new 2022 model takes the features that people know and love and puts them into a package that doesn't quite have the same features as the more premium Apple Watch Series 8, but also doesn't cost anywhere near as much.
A bargain Apple Watch
Starting at $249 for the GPS model and $299 for the cellular, this is one affordable Apple Watch. Buyers can choose from three different colors, too; Silver, Midnight, and Starlight
Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE doesn't have the same level of sensors and whatnot, however. There's no ECG app and no blood oxygen sensor, but you'll still benefit from the heart rate sensor that's already been proven to help save lives time and time again. And you can of course tell the time on this thing just fine, too! You do get to benefit from the new car crash detection that the Apple Watch Series 8 just gained, though.
The new watch runs the latest watchOS 9 update, also being made available for older Apple Watches, and is still capable of tracking all of your workouts and helping keep you fit along the way. Activity fiends, this is a great way to get started with an Apple Watch without diving in at the high end.
The new Apple Watch SE is available for pre-order today, and you'll be able to pick yours up come September 16. Looking for the very best of the best, though? You're going to want the new Apple Watch Ultra for that.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.