Apple unveils the Apple Watch Ultra

After years of speculation, the Apple Watch Ultra is officially here.

Today, at the company's "Far Out" special event, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra to the world. The brand new version of the Apple Watch, as previously rumored, is purpose-built for those looking to take their Apple Watch into more extreme conditions.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made out of aerospace-grade titanium, making it the most durable Apple Watch Apple has ever created. According to Apple, the material is corrosion-resistant.

That surrounds a new, flat sapphire front crystal screen in a 49mm case. In addition to being the biggest Apple Watch, it is also the brightest. The watch features a new button called the action button that is customizable to the user. The digital crown has been updated to also be bigger and has a new groove design.

Apple Watch Ultra on hand (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has added a second speaker to the watch that increases the overall volume. It also includes three microphones for better voice clarity for phone calls.

The Apple Watch Ultra also features the biggest and best battery life ever seen on an Apple Watch. Apple says that the watch can achieve battery life as long as a whopping 60 hours, almost triple that of previous Apple Watch models.

The company has designed a new watch face for the Apple Watch Ultra called the Wayfinder watch face. It has also created a special lineup of bands for the new watch including an Alpine Loop, Titanium G Hook, an Ocean band that works over a wetsuit, and a Trail Loop for more endurance on the trail.

Apple Watch Ultra (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has designed a new dual-frequency GPS as well as new custom precision algorithms that makes it, as Apple claims, the most accurate GPS on any sports watch on the market.

The Apple Watch Ultra, in addition to the already available automatic walk detection, will also auto-detect runs later this year. The company says that Low Power Mode gives the watch enough battery life to track a long-distance triathlon.

The watch also features an orienteering view that allows you to track compass waypoints and also use it to backtrack your steps. Apple has also built in a 86 decibel siren to alert anyone within 600 feet of your location if you find yourself in an emergency.

Apple also says it is designed for watersports, featuring WR100 certification. The watch can get to a depth of 40m (130ft) deep.

The Apple Watch Ultra is coming soon

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's first expansion of the Apple Watch lineup since the company introduced the Apple Watch SE in September 2020.

It will cost $799.

Apple says that the Apple Watch Ultra will be available for preorder today and be released to everyone on September 23.