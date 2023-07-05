Apple Vision Pro tech is coming to Apple Watch, but not until 2026

A new supply chain report has revealed that Apple plans to bring the micro-OLED display technology used in its Vision Pro headset to Apple Watch, but that the move has been delayed until 2026.

The company unveiled its amazing new AR headset in June at WWDC 2023, with a standout feature being its pair of micro-OLED 4K displays, powering over 23 million pixels right in front of your face.

Micro-OLED is an OLED display powered by absolutely tiny pixels, vastly increasing the density of pixels you can fit into a display. For example, Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, has a pixels per inch resolution of 460. A good micro-OLED display could offer 10 times that, or more, hence why Apple Vision Pro can pack 23 million pixels into two displays, each the size of a postage stamp.

Apple Watch upgrade

Two insiders, including top display analyst Ross Young, have previously reported that Apple is bringing micro-OLED technology to Apple Watch. However, the launch window was previously touted as 2024, then 2025, and now 2026.

"Amid reports that Apple's MR device Vision Pro next year's production target has been reduced, there is a forecast that the timing of mass production of the Micro LED Apple Watch has been postponed again," The Elec writes. The news comes by way of insight from TrendForce, which claims the date has been pushed back.

Apple has apparently invested $10 billion into micro-OLED and plans to bring it to the Apple Watch Ultra first, and then other models, before possibly one day bringing it to the iPhone.

It follows news that Apple has drastically cut the production targets for Apple Vision Pro by roughly half, the headset will be released early next year.

Sadly then, micro-OLED upgrades for the Apple Watch are still years away. Apple will likely unveil Apple Watch Series 9 in September alongside the iPhone 15, but details on prospective improvements are scant. The company is also rumored to be working on a new Apple Watch Ultra 2, also set for release later this year.