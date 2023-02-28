Apple Watch Activity Challenge for International Women's Day to kick off on March 8
It's time to close those rings again!
Another one of Apple's annual Apple Watch Activity Challenges is already only a few days away.
As spotted by MacRumors, the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on March 8th. The challenge, which will celebrate International Women's Day, will kick off on Wednesday, March 8th, and challenges Apple Watch users to complete a specific piece of exercise.
In order to complete the challenge, Apple Watch users will need to complete a workout for at least 20 minutes. Users can do any workout, such as running, swimming, biking, or anything. There isn't a limit to what kind of workout you can record.
The company specifically says that "on March 8, show your support for the empowerment of women everywhere. Do any workout for 20 minutes or more to earn this award. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.
You'll be notified soon enough
As usual with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you'll be able to use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. So, while you can use the built-in Workout and Fitness Plus apps on the Apple Watch and iPhone, you can also use apps like Gentler Streak, Nike+ Running, and more.
Completing the challenge in full will get finishers a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers that users can share with family and friends in the Messages and FaceTime apps.
Apple Watch users are likely to receive a push notification to their watch in the coming days to notify them of the challenge. Those looking to complete the event can also use Apple Fitness Plus to do so, Apple's workout subscription service.
If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, check out our comparison of the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra. Both are new to the Apple Watch lineup and offer the latest and greatest in terms of health technologies.
