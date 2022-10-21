Apple Watch helped doctors find and treat 12-year-old's cancer

The Apple Watch has been credited with helping so many people detect a health condition. Here's one girl's story.

As reported by Hour Detroit, 12-year-old Imani Miles was wearing her Apple Watch at home when she and her mom noticed that it kept going off, detecting an elevated heart rate.

“If [the watch] didn’t go off, I probably would have just waited and taken her in the next couple of days,” Kitchen says.

When they went to the hospital, the doctors removed Imani’s appendix as a treatment for appendicitis. They then also discovered a neuroendocrine tumor on her appendix, a rare form of cancer in children.

“If she didn’t have that watch, it could have been so much worse,” Kitchen says.

While the cancer had spread to other areas of her body, the doctors were able to surgically remove it and she is now in recovery.

Imani’s surgery at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was successful, and she at press time was recovering at home. She wears her Apple Watch every day, and she and her mother now spread the word about the benefits of wearable technology.

Apple Watch saves lives, again

This is only one of many stories where the Apple Watch's built-in health and safety features have helped to save someone from a life-threatening situation.

The company, during September's "Far Out" special event, released a new video that highlighted some of those stories. You can watch it on YouTube below:

The Apple Watch Series 8, which features the ECG app, were released to the public in September. The Apple Watch Ultra, which also features the same health functionality, was released to the public on Friday, September 23.

That said, you don't need the latest Apple Watches for this feature. The Apple Watch has been able to detect elevated heart rates for generations now. Most are also now able to take an electrocardiogram to detect atrial fibrillation.