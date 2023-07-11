Apple Watch SE drops below $200 in best fitness tracker Prime Day deal we’ve seen
Apple's top-notch entry-level smartwatch at a great price.
Looking to make your wrist a bit smarter, without breaking the bank? There’s a great Prime Day deal on an Apple Watch SE — the latest 2nd-gen model, in fact — that saves you a pretty penny on Apple's smartwatch line up.
Amazon is slashing the price of the Apple Watch SE GPS to just $199 — a $50 saving over its usual price. That bags you a great entry-point into Apple's smart watch line up, with deep integration to iPhone, loads of fitness tracking options, and loads of handy app and messaging integrations.
Apple Watch SE savings
Apple Watch SE (GPS) |
$249 $199 at Amazon
The 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE model is only a few months old, but is onsale at a deep discount here, offering fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring and even the new crash detection feature at $50 off its usual price.
The Apple Watch SE may be the entry-level model, but you'd be surprised at how close the feature sets between this and the higher-end Series 8 models is. If you're looking to track fitness metrics in particular, they're almost identical.
Looking for iPads, AirPods or MacBooks? Check out our up-to-the-minute Apple Prime Day deals page for all the latest offers on other Apple items.
We'll be digging out all the best offers from Amazon in the coming days, so keep an eye on iMore for more great deals.
Not in the US? Find the best Apple Watch SE deal near you
