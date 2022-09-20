Apple Watch Series 8 credited with detecting unknown heart condition

There are so many stories about someone's Apple Watch alerting them of a potential medical condition, and here's one more.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jason Smith received a call from his dad saying that his mom was not feeling well. According to his dad, his mom felt "very dizzy and as though her heart was pounding."

When Jason got to his parents, he took his mom's blood pressure and, after being told by her that she was feeling better, he gave his mom his Apple Watch Series 8 and took an ECG (electrocardiogram). The watch, to everyone's shock, detected AFib (atrial fibrillation) and told them to get her to the hospital immediately.

“I then took my Apple Watch Series 8 and placed it on her wrist to perform an ECG. This is when the Watch alerted us to say it had detected atrial fibrillation and to seek medical assistance immediately,” Jason continues. “I proceeded to take three more ECGs to rule out any false positives, but each one reported AFib with a resting heart rate above 160 bpm.”

Thankfully, because of Jason's quick thinking, his mom is doing fine and on the proper medication for the condition now:

“I’m happy to report that after a stay in hospital, and a number of different medications prescribed that she has to take for the rest of her life, she’s absolutely fine,” Jason tells us. “The NHS specialists that looked after her said that if it wasn’t for the Apple Watch, there’s a high probability she wouldn’t have made it through the rest of the day.”

Apple Watch saves lives, again

This is only one of many stories where the Apple Watch's built-in health and safety features have helped to save someone from a life-threatening situation.

The company, during its September special event, released a new video that highlighted some of those stories. You can watch it on YouTube below:

The Apple Watch Series 8, which features the ECG app, were released to the public last week. The Apple Watch Ultra, which also features the same health functionality, will be released to the public on Friday, September 23.

That said, you don't need the latest Apple Watches for this feature. The Apple Watch Series 4 and later are all able to take an electrocardiogram to detect atrial fibrillation. However, Apple Watch SE models do not have the technology, so keep that in mind when you are shopping for a new watch.