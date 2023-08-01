Apple Watch Series 9 could be a Barbie fan's dream with rumored new color

The new Apple Watch Series 9 could be just around the corner if rumors are to be believed. And now another rumor claims that Apple could be going all-in on the Barbie craze with an all-new color.

If the leak is correct Apple is going to add a fifth color to the aluminum Apple Watch lineup, and it's going to be a big addition for people who are living their best Barbie life right now.

According to the leak, Apple's bringing a pink option to the Apple Watch Series 9 lineup at a time when the world is going Barbie-mad.

We're living in Barbie's world

This is all according to Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro who is normally pretty much on the money with these kinds of things. According to them, the pink colorway will join the existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, and Silver options when the Apple Watch Series 9 is made official.

This isn't the only model to be tipped for a new color of course. The best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra, is thought to be getting a new dark titanium option when it receives its own September refresh.

Shrimp’s update- Apple Watch Series 9Well, i wish i can see anything that is new outside but it looks the sameAdded a pink color along with the other 4 colors with the same case material. There is a new box this time (better than nothing) more compact box.New chip i guess. pic.twitter.com/rh95TNuadyAugust 1, 2023 See more

As for the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9, that isn't expected to get any new colors unfortunately.

We only have to wait a few weeks to find out if this leak is accurate, thankfully. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both expected to debut alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups this September. If that's the case, a launch is just around the corner and we could all be wearing Barbie pink Apple Watches soon enough.

The only question now is whether that pink model will be a bright, colorful one or something altogether more muted. We'll just have to wait and see.