Apple Watch Series 9 may see the return of a much-loved, long-lost strap

According to a new rumor, a new watch band may launch alongside Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 when these are expected to be announced at a September event.

The upcoming wearables from Apple are only rumored to gain small speed improvements due to a new chip, alongside a new pink color for Series 9 , and a black one for Ultra 2 . So a new band makes sense to set these further apart from previous Apple Watch models.

This new strap is apparently going to debut “with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle” according to Kosutami on Twitter . It doesn’t sound too dissimilar to the discontinued Modern Buckle band that launched alongside the original Apple Watch in 2015.

So a return of an old band to launch alongside Apple Watch Series 9 may tempt a bunch of users to upgrade. Could it come in pink as well?

Getting the band back together

"Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch."

The Modern Buckle band was a great one to wear, with a muted blue color and magnetic latch that went well with every Apple Watch face and size. It was the first band to be discontinued in 2018, with no reason given by Apple. But fashions change and sometimes a design comes back into vogue.

So seeing this band return for Series 9 and Ultra 2 would be great to see. Having it appear with a choice of new colors, from pink to dark green, would be another neat touch. These would also help it match up well with the many Apple Watches that are available in 2023 - from the SE to the Ultra.