Apple Watch SOS mistakenly calls 15 armed police to gym

A Sydney-based Muay Thai and boxing trainer accidentally called 15 armed police to his gym after activating Siri on his Apple Watch.

Jamie Alleyne, 34, from Sydney, who trains with his Apple Watch, was shocked when armed police officers knocked on his gym door at 7:45 am during his morning client session to reports of gunshots. The personal trainer was confused as he hadn’t made any calls and there were definitely no guns on the premises.

“And then next minute about 15 officers including undercovers showed up, with several ambulances parked out the front, and that's when I started bricking myself,” he told news.com.au (opens in new tab).

Siri's SOS feature saves the day (or does it?)

After checking the most recent calls on his iPhone, Alleyne realized that he had indeed accidentally called 112, an emergency services number.

Turns out Siri is a very good safety companion thanks to the Apple Watch SOS feature: the personal trainer had been wearing his Apple Watch during the gym session and had mistakenly pressed the Digital Crown to activate Siri. After Alleyne realized and removed the watch, Siri stayed active and prompted a call to emergency services after hearing punching combinations being shouted out.

To make matters worse when the dispatcher picked up the phone, they were prompted with the sound of a punching bag and Alleyne shouting out “good shot”. Within minutes armed police officers appeared on the scene to check out the commotion.

(Image credit: PTJ Muay Thai)

According to Alleyne’s boss, Andrew Parnham, “it turned out that Jamie was wearing his new fancy Apple Watch while holding pads.”