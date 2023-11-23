Apple Watch Ultra 2 only just launched - and it's already discounted for Black Friday

The Apple Watch Ultra kickstarted Apple's more rugged product line, and while there were smaller upgrades to the second version, there's no doubt that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch yet.

It's faster, brighter, and adds the fun new Double Tap gesture - earning a huge 4.5-star rating in iMore's review.

While it's hard to argue it's worth an upgrade if you have the first generation Apple Watch Ultra, a new Amazon Black Friday deal certainly made us look twice — the retailer has cut the price by $60, so you can get the smartwatch (which only launched two months ago) for $739.

Where to find the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

That saving means you can get yourself a nice band to go with your new purchase, although if you've used any Apple Watch since 2015, all your bands will still work on the Ultra 2.

It also means you get the biggest, brightest Apple Watch display around, on-device Siri, and the new S9 chip that's a big jump in performance.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted already

I've had my Apple Watch Ultra since the start of this year, and it's a huge step up from the Series 7 I had before it, but the Ultra 2 is a little too iterative for me to make the jump.

Still, if you've got an Apple Watch that's looking a little long in the tooth, the Ultra 2 isn't just for athletes — the Action Button is a great productivity tool for triggering Shortcuts, too!