Apple Watch Ultra display survives insane durability test

I think we all expected the display on the Apple Watch Ultra to be more durable than the Apple Watch Series 8, but not this much more durable.

Ina new video, Sam Kohl from iupdate took the new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 and put them through some theoretically reasonable durability tests. Then, he just tried to smash them to bits.

Incredibly, the display on the Apple Watch Ultra survived almost every single test. Not only did it survive, the display came out flawless whereas the Apple Watch Series 8 display practically exploded on first impact.

You can check out the results of the test below:

The Apple Watch Ultra is...well, pretty ultra

Apple Watch Ultra (Image credit: Apple)

While the Apple Watch Series 8 features a curved display, the Apple Watch Ultra, as described by Apple, features a "flat sapphire crystal" display that is also protected by a titanium case that rises up, creating a protective lip around the display.

To build the ultimate sports watch, we crafted every element with painstaking attention to detail for unparalleled performance. Titanium strikes the perfect balance between weight, ruggedness, and corrosion resistance. The new case design rises up to surround the flat sapphire crystal and protect it from edge impacts. The Digital Crown is larger and the side button is raised from the case, making them easier to use while you’re wearing gloves.

Both of these design aspects work together to create, as Kohl found out above, an incredibly durable watch that can take quite a beating. If you've found that you've scratched or cracked the display of a regular Apple Watch, it seems like the Apple Watch Ultra is here to handle your lifestyle with ease.

The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2 are all available now.