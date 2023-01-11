Apple Watch Ultras are being strapped to drones and used as gunshot-detection systems
Apple Watch Ultra is making a big bang in unexpected ways.
The Apple Watch Ultra has proven popular among divers, hikers, and just about everyone else — but did you know that it is also being used to detect gunshots?
It turns out one Norwegian company is doing exactly that by strapping an Apple Watch Ultra to a drone and flying it around Oslo. Who knew the best Apple Watch for gunshot detection was the Apple Watch Ultra?
Triangula, a company that specializes in security services for commercial, governmental, and law enforcement outfits and is now using its specialist Apple Watch app to help detect gunshots.
The company's Chief Commercial Officer Marius Marents shared a photo of the drone and Apple Watch Ultra on LinkedIn, saying that it "can use the Apple Watch as a sensor in [its] Gunshot Detection System."
As MyHealthyApple (opens in new tab) notes, the Apple Watch Ultra is likely being used for a couple of notable reasons. The first is the ultra-long battery life that the wearable is capable of — Apple promises up to 36 hours in normal use and up to 60 hours in Low Power Mode. That's much longer than the standard Apple Watch Series 8 can muster and allows the wearable to be used for longer without needing to revisit a charger. That's an important factor when you're listening out for gunshots.
The second likely reason for the Apple Watch Ultra's use is its impressive three-microphone array. It's designed to be better at hearing its surroundings, something else that is obviously beneficial when listening for gunshots while flying around attached to a drone.
It's unlikely that most Apple Watch wearers will use the Triangula app on their wrists and we can only hope they never hear a gunshot themselves. But it's always interesting to see the cool ways Apple's devices are used. Now Triangula just needs an Apple-made drone to complete the set.
Oliver Haslam
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
