$250 off Garmin Fenix 7S is a 'who needs an Apple Watch?' Prime Day bargain
The Garmin Fenix 7S is an excellent fitness tracker, particularly for runners.
While the Apple Watch Ultra may be the smartwatch of choice for Apple fans, there's a whole subset of fitness fanatics who absolutely obsess over their Garmin fitness trackers. And for Prime Day 2023, Amazon's offering a really top-notch offer on the Garmin Fenix 7S that shouldn't be missed.
Right now, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7S for just $649 — that's a giant $250 off its usual $899 asking price.
Getting a battery boost from its onboard solar charger, you'll be able to hike for 14 days on a single charge from the Garmin Fenix 7S, with built in apps for running, biking, skiing, rowing, golfing, climbing and more.
Grab a Garmin
Garmin Fenix 7S |
$899 $649 at Amazon
Whatever your fitness fanaticism may be, the Garmin Fenix 7S has you catered for. Covering metrics for dozens of sports, offering worldwide mapping coverage across multiple positioning networks, and with a solar-charging battery that's good for 14 days of constant use, it's a wearable workhorse. The prices vary per color, so be sure to check out all the available models to get the best deal.
With multi GNSS support, it'll keep a better track of your location too, tapping into more location networks than GPS alone. ABC sensors give you data on elevation and barometric weather readings, while you can pre-download loads of maps to the watch — including detailed golf course and ski route views.
And, with that long battery life, it's a great sleep tracker too, measuring how deeply you've rested, as well as metrics like heart rate and Pulse OX2.
If an Apple Watch Ultra is out of reach of your budget, this Garmin Fenix 7S is a great alternative.
