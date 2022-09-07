Early Apple Watch Ultra hands-on reports suggest it's super light, isn't as big as people expect

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Ultra during its big Far Out event earlier today and those who have already been able to try the wearable on have thoughts to share.

The large 49mm size had many concerned that the new Apple Watch Ultra would simply be too big and heavy to wear comfortably, especially for those sued to wearing smaller Apple Watch Series 7 models. However, early hands-on reports suggest things might be better than first feared.

Titanium FTW

According to multiple hands-on reports, Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly light, despite its size. We can probably thank that titanium construction for that, something that also gives it a rather fetching finish.

Although it’s HUGE, it’s ridiculously lightweight. I thought I was holding a dummy model for a second. Reader: I was not. pic.twitter.com/agzXRNZYV7September 7, 2022 See more

Others reported that while an Apple Watch Ultra is indeed large, it doesn't necessarily feel too big when placed on the wrist thanks to the proportions Apple has employed. The new outdoors-oriented bands are also going down pretty well so far, too.

Apple Watch Ultra - I like it - 49mm but the lug to lug is narrow so it keeps it very wearable - incredibly light due to titanium. Screen great, crown great, button satisfying. The bands are top notch. pic.twitter.com/qxrGzANK1HSeptember 7, 2022 See more

We just tried out the Apple Watch Ultra!1/ it’s not as big you it looks 2/ the big screen is niiiice3/ bands are 😍#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PKG5pQ2lB1September 7, 2022 See more

With the new Apple Watch Ultra now undoubtedly the best Apple Watch for people who spend their days outdoors, it isn't a cheap option. All of them come with cellular connectivity and cost $799, although that could be a bargain if you make use of the advanced diving features and whatnot. The Apple Watch Ultra will ship on Friday, September 23, 2022 and pre-orders are now live for those who want to make sure that they can lock theirs in.

Getting a lot of questions on Ultra size and fit. Here’s a different angle. The Ocean band felt big on wrist. The other two bands didn’t. pic.twitter.com/pjlQhnboatSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Apple also announced a raft of other products during the same event. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices are hugely impressive, while a refreshed Apple Watch SE and new Apple Watch Series 8 round out the main announcements. Those looking to get some new AirPods Pro will benefit from today's new refresh, too.