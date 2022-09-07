Early Apple Watch Ultra hands-on reports suggest it's super light, isn't as big as people expect

By Oliver Haslam
published

That titanium construction is coming in clutch.

Apple Watch Ultra in snow
Apple announced the new Apple Watch Ultra during its big Far Out event earlier today and those who have already been able to try the wearable on have thoughts to share.

The large 49mm size had many concerned that the new Apple Watch Ultra would simply be too big and heavy to wear comfortably, especially for those sued to wearing smaller Apple Watch Series 7 models. However, early hands-on reports suggest things might be better than first feared.

Titanium FTW

According to multiple hands-on reports, Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly light, despite its size. We can probably thank that titanium construction for that, something that also gives it a rather fetching finish.

Others reported that while an Apple Watch Ultra is indeed large, it doesn't necessarily feel too big when placed on the wrist thanks to the proportions Apple has employed. The new outdoors-oriented bands are also going down pretty well so far, too.

With the new Apple Watch Ultra now undoubtedly the best Apple Watch for people who spend their days outdoors, it isn't a cheap option. All of them come with cellular connectivity and cost $799, although that could be a bargain if you make use of the advanced diving features and whatnot. The Apple Watch Ultra will ship on Friday, September 23, 2022 and pre-orders are now live for those who want to make sure that they can lock theirs in.

Apple also announced a raft of other products during the same event. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices are hugely impressive, while a refreshed Apple Watch SE and new Apple Watch Series 8 round out the main announcements. Those looking to get some new AirPods Pro will benefit from today's new refresh, too.

Oliver Haslam
Contributor

Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.

Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.