Early Apple Watch Ultra hands-on reports suggest it's super light, isn't as big as people expect
That titanium construction is coming in clutch.
Apple announced the new Apple Watch Ultra during its big Far Out event earlier today and those who have already been able to try the wearable on have thoughts to share.
The large 49mm size had many concerned that the new Apple Watch Ultra would simply be too big and heavy to wear comfortably, especially for those sued to wearing smaller Apple Watch Series 7 models. However, early hands-on reports suggest things might be better than first feared.
Titanium FTW
According to multiple hands-on reports, Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly light, despite its size. We can probably thank that titanium construction for that, something that also gives it a rather fetching finish.
Although it’s HUGE, it’s ridiculously lightweight. I thought I was holding a dummy model for a second. Reader: I was not. pic.twitter.com/agzXRNZYV7September 7, 2022
Others reported that while an Apple Watch Ultra is indeed large, it doesn't necessarily feel too big when placed on the wrist thanks to the proportions Apple has employed. The new outdoors-oriented bands are also going down pretty well so far, too.
Apple Watch Ultra - I like it - 49mm but the lug to lug is narrow so it keeps it very wearable - incredibly light due to titanium. Screen great, crown great, button satisfying. The bands are top notch. pic.twitter.com/qxrGzANK1HSeptember 7, 2022
We just tried out the Apple Watch Ultra!1/ it’s not as big you it looks 2/ the big screen is niiiice3/ bands are 😍#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PKG5pQ2lB1September 7, 2022
With the new Apple Watch Ultra now undoubtedly the best Apple Watch for people who spend their days outdoors, it isn't a cheap option. All of them come with cellular connectivity and cost $799, although that could be a bargain if you make use of the advanced diving features and whatnot. The Apple Watch Ultra will ship on Friday, September 23, 2022 and pre-orders are now live for those who want to make sure that they can lock theirs in.
Getting a lot of questions on Ultra size and fit. Here’s a different angle. The Ocean band felt big on wrist. The other two bands didn’t. pic.twitter.com/pjlQhnboatSeptember 7, 2022
Apple also announced a raft of other products during the same event. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices are hugely impressive, while a refreshed Apple Watch SE and new Apple Watch Series 8 round out the main announcements. Those looking to get some new AirPods Pro will benefit from today's new refresh, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.