Gurman: Apple Watch Pro to get first major redesign since 2018

We're roughly two months away from Apple revealing the Apple Watch Series 8. The company is expected to hold an event at Apple Park in September where it will likely announce the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and second-generation AirPods Pro.

While the upgrades to the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 regular models are expected to be the usual incremental improvements that the Apple Watch has received for years now, there are also growing rumors that the company will introduce a completely new model to the lineup: Apple Watch Pro.

In the latest edition of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the journalist says that he has some new details about what we can expect regarding the design of the adventure-focused Apple Watch.

The first redesign in four years

According to Gurman, the rugged version of the Apple Watch will be the first to receive a significant redesign since 2018. While some may have hoped for a flat design like Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 or a circular design, the journalist says that the design will be more of an evolution of the current shape.

In addition, Gurman predicts that the Apple Watch Pro will feature a seven percent larger display and a titanium housing. The watch could also feature battery life as long as multiple days with the introduction of a new "low power mode."

These features will likely bump the price of the rugged Apple Watch and cater to a smaller audience of trail runners, hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, and anyone who has noticed that their current Apple Watch takes a major beating when doing something more intense.

If the Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, or second-generation Apple Watch SE isn't for you, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch you can buy right now.