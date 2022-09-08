New Apple Watch Ultra deliveries are already into late October
You might have to wait a while for your new Apple Watch.
The new Apple Watch Ultra appears to be popular and those who haven't already placed an order could be waiting until late October for theirs to arrive. Leave it much longer, and new orders will stretch into November soon enough.
Apple announced Apple Watch Ultra during its September 7 event alongside the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watch Series 8, and refreshed Apple Watch SE. But those looking to pick up the best Apple Watch around are already seeing delivery estimates stretch out towards the two-month mark.
Better late than never
While some configurations are still available for September 23 delivery, those tends to be the ones that have smaller band sizes. The more popular models, like the Titanium Case with Black/Gray Trail Loop in a M/L size are currently showing a 6/7 week delay in shipping, although it's possible buyers might have more luck in-store come launch day.
Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced Apple Watch to date and features an aerospace-grade titanium case that "strikes the perfect balance of weight, durability, and corrosion resistance." It's also designed to be used by people who enjoy outdoor pursuits and has new features specifically for them, including a larger screen for easier reading.
Other features include 100m water resistance and a swimproof rating of 40m for recreational diving. It also features a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor, too.
While Apple Watch Series 8 and the refreshed Apple Watch SE also went up for pre-order yesterday, both seem to be fairing better in terms of delivery dates. However, anyone hoping to get their watch on launch day and hasn't already placed an order may be best served trying local stores come September 23.
The other big announcement yesterday was the iPhone 14 lineup, with pre-orders kicking off on September 9 and deliveries taking place on September 16.
