Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will celebrate national parks

The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is ready to kick off later this month.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 27, 2022. The latest challenge is being hosted as a way to "celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere."

Those who want to complete the challenge can do so by completing a walk, run, wheelchair workout, or hike of at least one mile.

Let's celebrate the beauty of national parks everywhere. On August 27, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

How to complete the Apple Watch Activity Challenge

According to Apple, the challenge will only require people to complete a 1-mile hike, run, walk, or wheelchair workout using either the Workout app on the Apple Watch or any third-party app that works with the Health app.

Apple Watch owners should be starting to receive notifications of the challenge. Completing the challenge will net users special edition stickers that they can use to show off to friends and family in iMessage and FaceTime.

This will be the fifth year in a row that Apple has hosted an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in celebration of national parks.

If you've been considering upgrading your Apple Watch, check out our review of the Apple Watch Series 7. The latest Apple Watch offers several upgrades over the Series 6, including a larger display, fast charging, and a more durable screen.

The company is also anticipated to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event in September. In addition to the usual upgrades, Apple is rumored to be launching an Apple Watch Pro. The event is also expected to feature the iPhone 14 lineup and AirPods Pro 2. We'll have to wait and see, but we're probably only a month away now!