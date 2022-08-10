Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro's 80-hour battery could crush Apple Watch Series 8

At its Unpacked event today Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a battery life that could blow anything Apple has to offer out of the water.

The company has unveiled (opens in new tab) its new Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch5.

The latter features two new models, a regular Watch5 and a Watch5 Pro, eschewing the Classic model from the lineup. Of course, the biggest distinction over Apple Watch is the iconic round shape of the Galaxy Watch, which comes in similar sizes of 40mm and 44mm, or 45mm for the Pro.

3-day battery life

One of the biggest new features Samsung has added to the Galaxy Watch this year will make Apple Watch users weak with envy. That's because the Galaxy Watch5 Pro has a 590mAh battery, 63% larger than the previous model, which Samsung says could last 80 hours. Now, of course, battery life figures are always inflated to the max by companies writing their PR, but even when we allow for a bit of marketing license that is a phenomenal battery statistic for a wearable smartwatch.

Samsung has also boosted its cheaper model's battery by about 15%.

Interestingly, the Pro is geared towards "greater durability for the Outdoor Enthusiast." This comes just weeks before Apple is expected to launch its own Apple Watch 'Pro' alongside the Series 8 with a more rugged casing, better battery, and a focus on outdoor pursuits and exploration. Rumors have settled on the 'Pro' title but it has previously been referred to as the 'Explorer' or 'Rugged' edition in some leaks and rumors.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro starts at just $449, also giving Samsung a pricing advantage over Apple's more premium models.

With Apple Watch and iPhone 14 just a few weeks away, Samsung's major offering this week is sure to turn some heads, and the ball is now firmly in Apple's court.