Save big on Apple Watch with Amazon's Spring Sale

The Apple Watch has become an essential part of the Apple ecosystem, connecting with your iPhone to help improve your health, your time, and your style.

Continuing on with Amazon UK's fantastic Spring Sale, there's a range of Apple Watches available with discounts of up to 38% off. While the Series 7, Series 6, and SE are older models they are still some of the best Apple Watches available, especially when purchased at a discount.

So if you're in the market for an Apple Watch and want to look beyond the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, now's a good time to buy.

Save big on Apple Watch Series 7

(opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Stainless Steel | £649 £529 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch Series 7 boasts the same S7 chip as its newer sibling, the Series 8. It has a beautifully bright, always-on display, and great battery life. The Cellular model allows you to make calls on the go without your iPhone, and a Stainless Steel finish looks gorgeous on any occasion.

Apple Watch Series 6 for less

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Stainless Steel | £727.12 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 38% on the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel model with the beautiful Silver Milanese Loop. Grab a great deal on a slightly older model that has many of the great features of the newer options, like an always-on display, 18-hour battery life, and excellent heart sensor technology.

Apple Watch SE at a discounted price

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Silver Aluminum| £319 £269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch SE was released in the same vein as the iPhone SE - the perfect, slightly lower-cost entry point for those new to the Apple ecosystem. That doesn't mean it's not loaded with features - far from it. It's got a Retina display that's bright no matter what conditions it's viewed in, along with a multitude of fitness sensors on the bottom. A great budget option for anyone wanting an Apple Watch.

There are plenty of Apple Watches to choose from, depending on your budget. The great thing about the Amazon Spring Sale is the price drop guarantee. Any product purchased with the Spring Sale badge will automatically receive a refund of the difference in price if the price drops further before April 5. So now's the time to get a brilliant deal on the best smartwatches.