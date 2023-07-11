Save $120 on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 fitness trackers — huge discount!

It's not even been on shelves a year yet, but Prime Day 2023 sales are seeing the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 fitness trackers slashed by huge amounts.

Amazon is knocking down the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS to just $309 — that's a giant saving of $120 on Apple's excellent timepiece, which offers features such as Blood Oxygen monitoring, heart-health ECG checks, an always-on Retina Display and a water-resistant finish for all you swimmers out there.

If you want to go one better, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 with a cellular connection for just $409 — again a $120 saving on the standard $529 price, opening the watch up to data connections that let you stream music and take calls without the need for your iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS) | $429 $309 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has an always-on display, great battery life, and all the fitness tracking options you could ask for, now at $120 off its standard price. This is one of the best Prime Day deals out there today.

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS + Cellular) | $529 $409 at Amazon All the great fitness tracking and messaging connectivity of the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8, but with a data connection that lets you stream music and take calls without an iPhone. It too is now $120 off in the Prime Day sales!

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) | $399 $279 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch model has an always-on display, great battery life, and all the fitness tracking options you could ask for, now at $120 off its standard price. This smaller 41mm version is the cheapest Series 8 you'll find this Prime Day.

While the Apple Watch Series 8 is great for anyone who wants to track their health and fitness more closely, or offload some notifications to their wrists, it's particularly good for woman looking to track their menstrual cycles thanks to its temperature monitoring sensors and software

