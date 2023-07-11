Save $120 on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 fitness trackers — huge discount!
The Apple Watch Series 8 offers great fitness tracking and app integrations with iPhone — now at a steep discount.
It's not even been on shelves a year yet, but Prime Day 2023 sales are seeing the price of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 fitness trackers slashed by huge amounts.
Amazon is knocking down the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS to just $309 — that's a giant saving of $120 on Apple's excellent timepiece, which offers features such as Blood Oxygen monitoring, heart-health ECG checks, an always-on Retina Display and a water-resistant finish for all you swimmers out there.
If you want to go one better, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 with a cellular connection for just $409 — again a $120 saving on the standard $529 price, opening the watch up to data connections that let you stream music and take calls without the need for your iPhone nearby.
Apple Watch Series 8 deals galore
Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS) |
$429 $309 at Amazon
The latest Apple Watch model has an always-on display, great battery life, and all the fitness tracking options you could ask for, now at $120 off its standard price. This is one of the best Prime Day deals out there today.
Apple Watch Series 8 45mm (GPS + Cellular) |
$529 $409 at Amazon
All the great fitness tracking and messaging connectivity of the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8, but with a data connection that lets you stream music and take calls without an iPhone. It too is now $120 off in the Prime Day sales!
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm (GPS) |
$399 $279 at Amazon
The latest Apple Watch model has an always-on display, great battery life, and all the fitness tracking options you could ask for, now at $120 off its standard price. This smaller 41mm version is the cheapest Series 8 you'll find this Prime Day.
While the Apple Watch Series 8 is great for anyone who wants to track their health and fitness more closely, or offload some notifications to their wrists, it's particularly good for woman looking to track their menstrual cycles thanks to its temperature monitoring sensors and software
Not for you? After an iPhone? How about iPads, AirPods or MacBooks? Check out our latest Apple Prime Day deals finds for all the best offers on Apple's other gear.
We'll be digging out all the best offers from Amazon in the coming days, so keep an eye on iMore for more great deals.
Not in the US? Find the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal near you
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 14 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.