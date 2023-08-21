Skipping Apple Watch Series 9? Get the Series 8 for $70 less!

The Apple Watch Series 8 has been Apple’s flagship watch for some time now, and it’s still as slick and shiny as ever. Now, you can get one from Amazon with a big discount — not the biggest we’ve seen, but a nice saving nonetheless.

$70 off Series 8 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 | $479 $379 at Amazon For now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best Apple Watches you can buy, and this price brings it back close to its lowest. It has been lower before, during Prime Day, but we’re unlikely to see it get much lower now. This deal is on both screen sizes, so you’ll save no matter which Apple Watch Series 8 you go for.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was launched around a year ago now, but it’s still not got a replacement — yet. We’ll get to that. For now, however, it remains an excellent mid-range Apple Watch, with a large clear screen, a great selection of straps, and some extra features.

New to this generation of Apple Watches was the temperature sensor, which is used during sleep, as well as cycle tracking for people with periods. There are all the requisite smart functions as well, like a heart rate monitor, an ECG, and the ever-improving and very useful fall detection.

If you’re not bothered about getting an Apple Watch that becomes outdated in a couple of weeks, then the Apple Watch Series 8, especially with this deal, is a great buy.

Apple Watch Series 8: Should you buy it?

It’s impossible to deny that the Apple Watch Series 8 is a good smartwatch, but it is coming to the end of its update cycle. In just a few weeks, Apple will hold its iPhone event, and not only will we be given a picture of what the future of iPhone looks like, we’ll also have a good idea of what the next Apple Watch is going to do and feel like as well.

Knowing then that the Series 8 is going to soon be outdated, would we still recommend you pick up an Apple Watch Series 8? Well, yes. While it may be on the way out, it remains an excellent wrist-based fitness and time-telling aid, with loads of features that make it well worth your money. Not only that, but this year's Apple Watch update is rumored to be a slim one, with little in the way of anything new coming to the Apple Watch Series 9. Instead, the big update appears to be coming next year with a big update coming in the form of the much-talked-about Apple Watch X.

Should you buy it at full price? No. Not at this point, anyway — you should wait for the new one. At this deal price, however, it’s a great way to save some money on a new Apple Watch.