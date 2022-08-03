Some Apple Watch models are already sold out ahead of Series 8 launch

If you've been planning on picking up an Apple Watch Edition model, you might have some more waiting to do.

As spotted by MacRumors, the Apple Watch Edition is currently sold out in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The availability, or lack thereof, of the high-end titanium Apple Watch Series 7 models comes as Apple is just weeks away from announcing the Apple Watch Series 8 models at an event that is expected to kick off in September.

In addition to revealing the Apple Watch Series 8, the company is also expected to announce the iPhone 14 models as well as the second generation AirPods Pro at the event.

What can we expect from the Apple Watch Series 8?

There are a ton of rumors swirling regarding the Apple Watch Series 8.

For the regular Series 8 models, the biggest rumors point to some new health features including temperature monitoring and even car crash detection. In addition, there are rumors the company could bring satellite communication to the watch for emergencies.

There are also rumors that the company may introduce a second generation of the Apple Watch SE. While the rumor is there, there isn't much in terms of what the next generation of the SE might look like.

The biggest rumor surrounding the Apple Watch Series 8 is the introduction of a completely new model that many believe will be a rugged version of the Apple Watch called the "Apple Watch Pro." That model is expected to feature a larger display, longer battery life, and a rugged design.

The new model would be targeted at Apple Watch users who need something for more extreme scenarios like triathlons, rock climbing, mountain biking, and others that require equipment that can take a beating. While this is great news for anyone who needs something more "pro," that version could also come with a price tag as high as $999.

We'll have to wait and see, but things seem to be shaping up for the Apple Watch to have the biggest announcement at September's event.