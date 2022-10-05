Someone mowed their lawn to see how accurate the Apple Watch Ultra's GPS is

Who thought that a lawn mowing test would be the best way to see how good the Apple Watch Ultra's GPS tracking is?

As spotted by 9to5Mac, someone took to Reddit to share an experiment they ran to test the accuracy of the GPS on the Apple Watch Ultra. They wore their Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Ultra and...mowed their lawn. Incredibly, it was actually a smart test as you can see the results below.

While the Apple Watch Series 4 recorded a ton of inaccurate locations that they were definitely not and added over an extra mile that they did not walk, the Apple Watch Ultra was so accurate that it tracked each row of mowing that they did.

When i mow my lawn i start an outdoor walk. Image on the left is the hilarious GPS track of me mowing my lawn a few weeks ago with my series 4 (RIP) it would even have me zip a couple doors down and shows about 1.4 extra miles of distance compared to the image on the right. Apple watch ultra shows every intricate row i did. anyways, i know this isn’t scientific or an ultra marathon but thought this sub would appreciate.

It's all thanks to its dual-precision GPS

The reason the Apple Watch Ultra is much more accurate is its dual-precision GPS that includes the newer L5 band:

For most people, a traditional GPS solution with just L1 GPS works well most of the time. But it can be tricky when tall buildings, trees, or dense foliage block satellites. The newer L5 GPS enables advanced signal processing, reducing many errors and providing a more consistent signal in environments like dense cities.

It's certainly not the most scientific test but it clearly shows just how accurate the watch's upgraded GPS is, and that's pretty sweet for anyone who cares about ultra-accurate tracking.

