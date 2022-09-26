Someone took a hammer to the Apple Watch Ultra and the table lost
Very, as it turns out.
For months we were calling the new Apple Watch Ultra the 'rugged Apple Watch' because we didn't have an official name for it. So, now that it's here, just how rugged is that Apple Watch after all?
Turns out, Apple Watch Ultra is actually pretty rugged. More rugged than a table, it seems.
So tough
The Apple Watch Ultra is a big new product in more ways than one. It's physically huge thanks to that 49mm size, but it's also Apple's entry into the market for people who like to enjoy an adventure or two. Those people are more likely to damage their stuff, so YouTuber TechRax set about finding out just how well such a wearable will stand up to punishment.
They did that in a few ways. First, they dropped their Apple Watch Ultra to see what would happen. Then they put it into a char full of nails and gave it a good shake. Then, just to really put the watch through its paces, they decided to take a hammer and bash it. And while they were ultimately able to finally break the thing, that didn't happen before the force of the Apple Watch Ultra hitting the table below it was enough to break it.
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra, when faced with a hammer, chose violence.
While it's no surprise that a hammer finally managed to break the Apple Watch Ultra under such circumstances, it's pretty impressive that it lasted so long and actually broke the table that was beneath it in the process. This isn't only the best Apple Watch for adventurers — it turns out it's the best one for people who regularly hit themselves on the wrist with a hammer, too.
Who knew?
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale now, with all models coming with cellular connectivity and priced at $799.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
