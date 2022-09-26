Someone took a hammer to the Apple Watch Ultra and the table lost

For months we were calling the new Apple Watch Ultra the 'rugged Apple Watch' because we didn't have an official name for it. So, now that it's here, just how rugged is that Apple Watch after all?

Turns out, Apple Watch Ultra is actually pretty rugged. More rugged than a table, it seems.

So tough

The Apple Watch Ultra is a big new product in more ways than one. It's physically huge thanks to that 49mm size, but it's also Apple's entry into the market for people who like to enjoy an adventure or two. Those people are more likely to damage their stuff, so YouTuber TechRax set about finding out just how well such a wearable will stand up to punishment.

They did that in a few ways. First, they dropped their Apple Watch Ultra to see what would happen. Then they put it into a char full of nails and gave it a good shake. Then, just to really put the watch through its paces, they decided to take a hammer and bash it. And while they were ultimately able to finally break the thing, that didn't happen before the force of the Apple Watch Ultra hitting the table below it was enough to break it.

Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra, when faced with a hammer, chose violence.

While it's no surprise that a hammer finally managed to break the Apple Watch Ultra under such circumstances, it's pretty impressive that it lasted so long and actually broke the table that was beneath it in the process. This isn't only the best Apple Watch for adventurers — it turns out it's the best one for people who regularly hit themselves on the wrist with a hammer, too.

Who knew?

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale now, with all models coming with cellular connectivity and priced at $799.