Spotify warns users not to update to watchOS 9 over a new streaming bug
Don't do it yet.
Apple's watchOS 9 has been around for a few days, but Spotify has just started to email its users to tell them not to update to it. The reason? A bug that stops music streaming from working.
Spotify has told customers not to update until Apple fixes the bug, clearly placing the blame at the door of the Apple Watch maker. That would also suggest that Spotify isn't going to be able to push an update out to fix this, too.
No stream for you
In an email sent out to subscribers, Spotify warns that "Apple watchOS 9 introduced a bug that causes Spotify streaming on the Apple Watch to stop working." As a result, the company urges "Spotify Apple Watch users not to install the WatchOS 9 update until Apple has implemented a fix for the issue."
Unfortunately, anyone who has already downloaded and installed watchOS 9 is out of luck because there is no way to downgrade. As a result, Spotify says that "users who are already affected can instead download their content to their Apple Watch and listen offline or stream from their phones."
Apple has already released a watchOS 9.1 update to developers as part of the next round of betas and it remains to be confirmed whether that update fixes the issue. Even if it does, we don't yet know when Apple intends to make that update available to the world. For now, and for the best Apple Watch music listening experience, people should probably do their best to avoid watchOS 9 entirely.
It hasn't been a good couple of days for Apple's new releases. Reports have also been circulating that suggest the new iPhone 14 models suffer from an iOS 16 bug that prevents them from properly activating during initial setup, too. A new iOS 16.0.1 update corrects that issue. however.
