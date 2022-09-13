Apple Watch Ultra barely works with the MagSafe Duo Charger

If you're picking up an Apple Watch Ultra and have a MagSafe Duo Charger, you are in for a particular process to get those two things to work together.

As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple has updated its "If your Apple Watch won't charge or it won't turn on" document on the Apple Support website (opens in new tab). In the document, the company mentions compatibility between the Apple Watch Ultra, the new watch model that Apple revealed last week at its "Far Out" special event, and the MagSafe Duo Charger, its portable MagSafe charger for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The company admits that, while you'll TECHNICALLY be able to charge the Apple Watch Ultra with the MagSafe Duo Charger, you may need to lay the charger completely flat AND remove the band from the watch in order to get it to fit right:

If you use the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock or the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger with a larger Apple Watch model (44mm, 45mm, or 49mm), you might need to adjust the charger's position. Adjust the charger to a different angle, or lay it completely flat, to make sure that its magnets align with the magnets in your watch. If you have Apple Watch Ultra and it won't connect reliably with these charging devices even when they're lying flat, try removing the watch's band before placing the watch on the charger.

The Apple Watch Ultra is worth the hassle

Apple Watch Ultra release date (Image credit: Apple)

Despite its not-so-great compatibility with the MagSafe Duo Charger, I doubt that's stopping anyone who wants the Apple Watch Ultra from getting one. The new watch is purpose-built for those who find themselves in extreme conditions. From the titanium materials, stronger display glass, insane battery life, and custom features, the watch is worth picking up a different charger for those it is made for.

Hopefully, this will also mean that Apple redesigns the MagSafe Duo Charger. In addition to the odd compatibility with the watches, people have already been having issues using their more recent iPhone Pro models with the charger due to the increasing sizes of the camera bumps.

The MagSafe Duo Charger needs to adapt to the future of big phones and big watches. It better do it fast, especially since the Apple Watch Ultra releases to everyone on Friday, September 23.