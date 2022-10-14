This Apple Watch Ultra ad is all about the danger

The new Apple Watch Ultra is all about that rugged lifestyle, with features and apps built especially for those who live on the edge and enjoy outdoor pursuits. A new Apple Watch Ultra ad leans into that fact, and it's typically Apple.

The ad, itself running for less than one minute, is designed to show people that Apple Watch Ultra can be used in extreme conditions — even if we, as people, aren't.

"Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds."

Apple Watch, but Ultra

The ad itself features the soundtrack On The Verge )Safari Riot Remix) by Skott and it's beyond perfect for the message that the ad is trying to get across. The ad opens with the words "wanted for hazardous journey" and is essentially an ad for people to join an expedition. The ad then goes on to say that it's unlikely that those setting out will return safely, before suggesting that the risk will be worth it for those who do.

While it's unlikely that many Apple Watch Ultra wearers will be taking it on any expeditions that could result in them not returning, that's a lifestyle that Apple is selling here. As with so many of Apple's products, it's aspirational — just as most people buying a Rolex divers' watch will never take it into anything deeper than a swimming pool. That just isn't the point.

That being said, if you are off on an adventure, this is the best Apple Watch for you!

The new Apple Watch Ultra has been on sale for a few weeks now and stocks remain difficult to come by. The wearable costs $799 with support for cellular connectivity thrown in.