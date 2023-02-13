This Apple Watch x Rolex crossover concept puts the real thing to shame

The Apple Watch Ultra is hugely popular right now and for good reason, but did you ever think that it could be even more popular if it looked a little bit more like a Rolex Daytona mechanical watch?

You probably didn't, no. But now you are. And the answer can be found in this new concept that takes the iconic Rolex Daytona chronograph (opens in new tab) and makes it all smart.

The only thing that really worries us about this concept? Could Apple really sell an Apple Watch that would likely cost more than its $50,000 Mac Pro?

Two iconic watches combined

The Apple Watch Ultra has become a hit since it was released at the end of 2022, but few watches can compare with the Rolex Daytona. It's about as iconic as these things get, and few brands are as recognizable as Rolex. A collab between the two would make all kinds of sense, but it seems highly unlikely.

Apple seems to have learned its lesson after the Apple Watch Edition farce that saw it try to sell $17,000 models in solid gold. And while it sells Hermes Apple Watches and bands, they're still far from the premium that anything with the Rolex name would demand, even if it would be the best Apple Watch ever made.

But ignoring boring things like costs and whether anyone would buy it, we can probably all agree that this concept has an intriguing look, even if it might not be your thing.

The concept imagines a circular 1.5-inch Retina display encased in a titanium body with orange accents. In addition, we'd get a sapphire crystal for added scratch resistance and 100m water resistance.

Inside, concept designer 4RMD imagines an Apple Watch powered by an Apple S9 chip with 32GB of storage and a 60-hour battery. Of course, all the usual sensors are included, with the much-maligned crash detection also present and correct.

With all that said, and considering the pros and cons, there's only one real question left. Would you buy the "Daytona Ultra" or not?