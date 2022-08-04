Watch iMore's watchOS 9 preview on YouTube now
By Oliver Haslam published
It's like words, but with more moving around.
Apple is set to release watchOS 9 to the public next month and expectations are already high. Want to get a feel for what Cupertino has in store? Check out our new video previewing some of the biggest changes we think you're going to love.
If all goes according to plan we can expect Apple to release watchOS 9 to the public at some point next month and there are already betas available for testing. Apple first announced the update during its WWDC22 event in June and if your memory is a little fuzzy on what was promised, don't worry. We've got you!
Watch iMore's watchOS 9 preview
We know that sometimes reading a few thousand words isn't for everyone so we've put together our own YouTube video that details some of the watchOS 9 improvements that we think you are going to enjoy. From new workout features to sleep tracking to new watch faces, there's something here for everyone.
Apple definitely has high expectations for its upcoming software, and it's right to set the bar high.
"watchOS 9 gives you even more to go on. A Workout app packed with more features than ever. A new Medications app, along with greater insights into your sleep and heart health. And more watch faces with more personalization to keep everything that’s close to your heart close at hand."
Apple's new software is set to work on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer hardware, including Apple Watch SE. However, not all features will be available on all devices, unfortunately.
We expect Apple to release the new software next month, but that isn't the end of the Apple Watch story. If rumors are true the best Apple Watch ever is going to arrive over the next few weeks — the new Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to be faster than before, with even more capabilities. There is even talk of a new rugged Apple Watch Pro, too.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
