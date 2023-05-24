watchOS 9.5 update is making some Apple Watch screens green with no envy
If you've started to notice something different on your Apple Watch after updating to watchOS 9.5 you're not alone.
According to Reddit, plenty of users are starting to see their Apple Watch displays show a green tint when browsing the Watch, with it suddenly taking over the screen when you access certain features, such as Control Center and the Dock.
This isn't restricted to a certain model of Apple Watch either. Plenty of users who have a Series 4 up to a Series 8 are reporting the same issue when they interact with their Watch.
We've been here before with an iPhone 11 bug displaying a similar green tint, and it was subsequently fixed in a software update. So we'd expect the same to happen here in a future watchOS update.
A mean green
Sometimes bugs find their way through the intense testing that software updates are put through. With the public betas that Apple offers for watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, the right circumstances can make bugs like these appear at random for many users.
From the green tint in the iPhone 11 in 2020 to the strange lines in an iPhone 14 Pro back in December 2022 - these have been fixed by subsequent software updates that were soon forgotten about.
Most likely, Apple is aware of the green tint and looking into it as we speak, with a 9.5.1 update in the midst of being prepared to fix it.
In the meantime, it's not a bug that will stop you from using your Apple Watch if you're one of the lucky few to have this green tint. We recommend using it as normal, and as soon as a new update arrives to fix it, update. You won't have to look at your fitness goals in green for long.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
