watchOS 9.5 update is making some Apple Watch screens green with no envy

If you've started to notice something different on your Apple Watch after updating to watchOS 9.5 you're not alone.

According to Reddit, plenty of users are starting to see their Apple Watch displays show a green tint when browsing the Watch, with it suddenly taking over the screen when you access certain features, such as Control Center and the Dock.

This isn't restricted to a certain model of Apple Watch either. Plenty of users who have a Series 4 up to a Series 8 are reporting the same issue when they interact with their Watch.

We've been here before with an iPhone 11 bug displaying a similar green tint, and it was subsequently fixed in a software update. So we'd expect the same to happen here in a future watchOS update.

A mean green

(Image credit: Ninolacom - Reddit)

Sometimes bugs find their way through the intense testing that software updates are put through. With the public betas that Apple offers for watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, the right circumstances can make bugs like these appear at random for many users.

From the green tint in the iPhone 11 in 2020 to the strange lines in an iPhone 14 Pro back in December 2022 - these have been fixed by subsequent software updates that were soon forgotten about.

Most likely, Apple is aware of the green tint and looking into it as we speak, with a 9.5.1 update in the midst of being prepared to fix it.

In the meantime, it's not a bug that will stop you from using your Apple Watch if you're one of the lucky few to have this green tint. We recommend using it as normal, and as soon as a new update arrives to fix it, update. You won't have to look at your fitness goals in green for long.