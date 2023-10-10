You'd have to be an idiot to buy these awful Apple Watch clones in the Amazon sale

Amazon is a great place to pick up some Apple products with a hearty discount, notably the Apple Watch, which is down to some great low prices in the Big Deal Days event. The best Apple Watch deals right now will get you a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $50 off, despite it only being a couple of weeks old.

But there's something more sinister going on at Amazon that really bothers me, I'm talking about the reems of Apple Watch clones that promise the earth for pennies and can't possibly deliver. If you search for smartwatches right now in the Big Deal Days sale, you'll see what might literally be hundreds of smartwatch knock-offs. The craziest thing is that some of them have thousands of reviews, and some of them are good. Take, for instance, this SKG... thing... Even the product title: "SKG Smart Watch for Men Women Android iPhone" screams wrong. We're supposed to believe this smartwatch has built-in Alexa, a fitness tracker, a Blood Oxygen Monitor, IP68 waterproofing, and more, yet it only costs $59. Some of the display elements, like the workout icons and heart rate tracking, are almost carbon copies of Apple's watchOS software.

Similar offerings include unbranded models simply titled "smartwatch for men women", or "military smartwatch for men", presumably the only military facet of its design is that it can be worn while playing Call of Duty. It's not just that all of these watches are copies of the Apple Watch, they're also copies of each other. It's like they all fell off the back of the same Ali Express delivery truck and wound up listed on Amazon for $29-$32. They all have hilariously convoluted names like Fitpolo, anyloop, ENOMIR, Basznrty, ESFOE, TOZO, and my personal favorite, SHANG WING. I'm joking, my personal favorite is Poounur.

I understand that calling people idiots is not very nice, but I honestly cannot imagine why anyone would choose to spend their hard-earned cash, no matter how paltry the sum, on a clear knockoff.

Better off with nothing...

If you want an Apple Watch but can't afford one, you're literally better off with nothing than one of these embarrassing knockoffs. Considering the difference in quality, paying $60 for a fake actually makes the Apple Watch SE 2 a steal at $199. So push the boat out and save yourself the hassle.

And remember, this isn't about status, or wealth, buying a tech product at any cost is an investment, and if you're going to trust one with your health and personal data, your location, and more, then make sure you buy one from a reputable brand you know and trust. Given the likely reliability issues and lack of customer support, it'll probably cost you less in the long run anyway. Poounur indeed.