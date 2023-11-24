$70 off Oura Ring at Best Buy is the Black Friday deal to make you reconsider your Apple Watch
Swap your Watch for a Ring.
Do you find the Apple Watch distracting but still want a fitness tracker? The immensely popular Oura Ring is on sale for Black Friday at Best Buy, and it's the most discrete fitness tracker you'll ever find.
Available in multiple finishes, including black, silver, gold, and rose gold, you'll find up to $70 off the Oura Ring Gen 3.
The Oura sits around your finger, tracking your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, daily steps, and sleep. The best bit? It's a beautiful ring that will stand out as a piece of jewelry rather than a piece of tech.
Oura Ring Heritage Gen 3 |
$449 $379 at Best Buy
This Heritage Oura Ring Gen 3 is a gorgeous piece of jewelry that doubles up as a fitness tracker and works with iOS and Android. This particular gold Heritage option is currently $70 off for Black Friday.
Oura Ring Horizon Gen 3 |
$499 $429 at Best Buy
The Horizon model removes the edges of the Heritage and gives a classic ring aesthetic that will look perfect with any outfit. This classy ring is also $70 off for Black Friday.
The Oura ring is a fascinating fitness tracker that blends the tech world with style in a way that not even the Apple Watch can. The Oura gets up to seven days of battery life and is made from titanium, like the iPhone 15 Pro, so it'll withstand the test of time.
If you're interested in trying a different kind of fitness tracker, then Black Friday is the perfect time to give the Oura a go. If you'd rather opt for an Apple Watch this Black Friday, the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals will give you big discounts on the best smartwatch on the planet. So whether you're looking for a watch or a ring this Black Friday, there's a deal for you.
