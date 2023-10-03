Best MacBook Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals before the sale

Black Friday is just around the corner, and so are some of the best MacBook deals and prices of the year. We can’t wait to see what kind of deals there are going to be on Apple’s premium laptops, especially as some of them near the latter part of their lives.

In particular, we’re looking forward to seeing what becomes of the M2 MacBook Air models. The 13-inch variant of the laptop has been out for a little while now, and the 15-inch model has already seen some big reductions on full price. The MacBook Air M1 as well should see some big deals, as it now comes up to its fourth birthday next year.

The MacBook Pros might well see some discounts, and we’re looking forward to seeing how much you might be able to save on a new M2 Pro or M2 Max machine. They’ve already seen some discounts over the last few months, so hopefully there are going to be some new lowest prices.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals at a glance

There are already some really solid deals available on MacBooks, and Black Friday isn’t even here yet. The best are on the older models, as you might expect, with the MacBook Pro M1 Pro getting the biggest discount. Expect some of these prices to drop even lower during the sale itself.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $899 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This deal isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the MacBook Air, but it’s getting close. With any luck, we’ll see it return to $799 over Black Friday.

MacBook Air M2 | $1049 $949 at Best Buy The M2 MacBook Air has seen some discounts since its release, and this is one of the better ones. Over Black Friday we’re hoping to see that price drop even further, with the potential for a new lowest price during the sale.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1244 at Amazon This MacBook Air 15-inch has received discounts in the past, but at the moment you’ll only find it at mostly full price. We’re hoping for a new lowest price over Black Friday.

MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon Not the most powerful in the MacBook Pro range, but this discount is nothing to sniff at. This is close to the sub-$1000 lowest price we’ve seen, and with a little luck we’ll see that price return over Black Friday.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1947 at Amazon The MacBook Pro 14-inch has seen much bigger discounts than this over the course of its life, and we’re looking forward to seeing how deep they might go over Black Friday. This $50 reduction isn’t the best price the MacBook has ever been, so we’re hoping for some bigger ones to come along.

MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2449 at Amazon The biggest MacBook doesn’t have the biggest discount, unfortunately, but we reckon there will be some bigger discounts both in the run-up and over Black Friday. Perhaps a lowest price ever to really save some money on the most expensive MacBook model.

MacBook Black Friday deals Q&A

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is the 24th of November, 2023 — Almost exactly a month before Christmas, so the perfect time to nab some early deals on presents.

What is going to be reduced over Black Friday? With any luck, loads of MacBooks! We’re hoping for some lowest-ever prices on loads of Apple kit though as well, like iPhones, AirPods, and more. There will also be reductions on the likes of TVs, accessories, and other home tech, so keep an eye out for some wicked price drops over the event.