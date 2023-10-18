Best iPad Black Friday deals: The biggest savings before the sale

Black Friday is one of the best opportunities all year to nab yourself a massive iPad deal, with prices on Apple's tablets tumbling all over the web. We can’t wait to see what kind of deals we’ll see on Apple’s line of premium tablets this year, with some lowest prices to really bring the savings.

Look out for the iPad mini in particular. That model is now starting to age a little more than its larger-screen counterparts, and we’ve already seen some hefty discounts this year. The iPad 9th gen is one that could have some massive discounts as well, as it now reaches its fourth birthday. The iPad Air is rumored to be replaced soon, so there could also be massive deals on the best iPad for everyone.

Easily the most exciting part of the sale is that there are also likely to be deals on other Apple products as well, such as AirPods, MacBooks, and even iPhones. It could be the perfect time to pick up one of Apple’s latest devices at a discounted price, which is always a massive bonus. You don’t even need a special account for Amazon, Target, or Best Buy as you might with other sale events — although you might find some of the really good ones are exclusive. We're tracking all the best Apple Black Friday deals in the run-up to the sale too, and we'll let you know when we see some really good ones.

Best iPad deals at a glance

At the moment there aren’t a massive number of deals to be found on iPads, apart from $40 off the iPad Air. The iPad 9th gen has a proportionally small discount, and we’ve seen much better deals than $30 off the iPad mini. It’s worth waiting at the moment to see if any better deals come along.

Best iPad Black Friday deals

iPad mini | $499 $469 at Amazon The iPad mini is a solid little tablet, and while it’s getting a little older now you’ll still find it an excellent portable companion. This price is not even close to the best deal we’ve seen on this tablet — best to wait until a better, lower price comes in. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

iPad 9th gen | $329 at Target The iPad 9th gen is now a slightly older tablet, but it’s the perfect entry into the iPad line. It’s generally a lot cheaper than the rest of the lineup, but provides everything you could ever need. This is the only price out there, and there’s no discount at all. Another one to wait for. Price check: $329 at Best Buy | OUT OF STOCK at Amazon

iPad 10th gen | $449 $399 at Amazon This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup, and comes in at a beginner-friendly price. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly. This is pretty much as low as we’ve seen this tablet go, but we’re hoping for a lower price over Black Friday. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $449 at Target

iPad Air | $599 $559 at Amazon The iPad Air is the best iPad for everyone, with the M1 chip from the iPad Pro to keep it super up-to-date and smooth. It’s not the cheapest, but it performs better than any of the cheaper models and comes in some very classy colors. This price is good, but we have seen it lower over other times of the year. Worth waiting for Black Friday. Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at Target

iPad Pro 11-inch | $799 $749 at Best Buy The iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful of the ‘standard’ sized iPads, and it comes with boatloads of power on tap. There’s the M2 chip at its core, a 120Hz screen, and a more impressive camera too. This isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen, so it’s with waiting for it to drop over Black Friday. Price check: $799 at Target | OUT OF STOCK at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 $ 1049 at Amazon The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. There’s the same M2 chip from the 11-inch version, but you’re getting that enormous 12.9-inch screen to make for a more laptop-like experience. This deal is ok, but it’s worth waiting to see what kind of deals we see over Black Friday Price check: $1049 at Best Buy | $1099 at Target

iPad Black Friday deals Q&A

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is the 24th of November, 2023 — Almost exactly a month before Christmas, so the perfect time to nab some early deals on presents.

What is going to be reduced over Black Friday? There are going to be deals on all kinds of different products — but we’re looking for all the best iPad deals. There are also going to be deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPhones and other Apple products, so keep your eyes peeled for those as well.