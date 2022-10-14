Taylor Swift music is coming to Apple Fitness Plus workouts
Get ready Swifties.
Taylor Swift is coming to Apple Fitness Plus. That's it. That's all you Swifties need to know.
More? OK, we know that Taylor Swift is going to be the next artist to have their music features via Apple Fitness Plus workouts, although we don't yet know exactly which songs we'll all be exercising to. We do know that they will come from her new album Midnights, though, with Apple confirming as much via Instagram.
Apple's announcement says that Swifties — Taylor Swift fans, obviously — should "get ready to sweat." It goes on to say that it's time to close those rings, something that might be easier with some banging tunes to work out to. That's something both Swift and Apple will no doubt be hoping for, at least.
Swift is far from the first artist to be involved with Apple Fitness Plus, of course. We've already seen The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Katy Perry get the Apple Fitness Plus treatment and there will no doubt be many more to come. But for now, the spotlight is very much on Taylor Swift and the songs that have been chosen for this collab. Billboard notes that we do know some of the playlists at least, including "Yoga with Jonelle."
Swift's new Album, Midnights, will be available to stream on October 21 and those who subscribe to Apple Music can add it to their library (opens in new tab) ahead of time right now.
Apple Music and Apple Fitness Plus tie-ins are another example of where Apple's services play can help it push users from one to the other, and using high-profile artists like Taylor Swift is one surefire way of getting people's attention. Apple Fitness Plus workouts can also be done on the big screen using an Apple TV, a device some might not be aware of at all.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
