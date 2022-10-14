Taylor Swift music is coming to Apple Fitness Plus workouts

Taylor Swift is coming to Apple Fitness Plus. That's it. That's all you Swifties need to know.

More? OK, we know that Taylor Swift is going to be the next artist to have their music features via Apple Fitness Plus workouts, although we don't yet know exactly which songs we'll all be exercising to. We do know that they will come from her new album Midnights, though, with Apple confirming as much via Instagram.

A post shared by Apple Fitness+ (@applefitnessplus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Apple's announcement says that Swifties — Taylor Swift fans, obviously — should "get ready to sweat." It goes on to say that it's time to close those rings, something that might be easier with some banging tunes to work out to. That's something both Swift and Apple will no doubt be hoping for, at least.

Swift is far from the first artist to be involved with Apple Fitness Plus, of course. We've already seen The Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Katy Perry get the Apple Fitness Plus treatment and there will no doubt be many more to come. But for now, the spotlight is very much on Taylor Swift and the songs that have been chosen for this collab. Billboard notes that we do know some of the playlists at least, including "Yoga with Jonelle."

Swift's new Album, Midnights, will be available to stream on October 21 and those who subscribe to Apple Music can add it to their library (opens in new tab) ahead of time right now.

Apple Music and Apple Fitness Plus tie-ins are another example of where Apple's services play can help it push users from one to the other, and using high-profile artists like Taylor Swift is one surefire way of getting people's attention. Apple Fitness Plus workouts can also be done on the big screen using an Apple TV, a device some might not be aware of at all.