What you need to know
- The Heist is a puzzle game from way back in 2011.
- It's back on the App Store thanks to GameClub.
- Games have to crack vaults to win.
Popular iPhone puzzler The Heist is back on the App Store thanks to the folks at GameClub. The game was a hit back in 2011 but had been left to fall into disrepair. Not anymore!
The game has players try to crack vaults in an attempt to win with logic puzzles providing gamification.
In The Heist, you join a team of international super thieves and specialists trying to crack into one of the world's most complicated vaults. If you've ever seen a movie that involves an elaborate break-in, it's never as simple as entering a four digit code and opening the door. In The Heist, the vault is protected by increasingly difficult logic puzzles.
The Heist even features things like fully voiced cutscenes and an aesthetic that we haven't seen on an iPhone for a good long while. Everything is very literal in a way fans of the original will enjoy.
Gamers will need a $4.99 per month GameClub subscription to enjoy the re-released game, among others, and it's money well spent. Once signed up, The Heist can be downloaded from the App Store.
