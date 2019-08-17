The Meal Box Plan for Keto Fans

Hello Fresh does not offer a dedicated meal plan for Keto diets. Keto dieters need the most restrictive level of carb-control, with close to zero carbs per meal and a slim variety of fruits and vegetables allowed. Hello Fresh announced last year that it would offer Keto-friendly meals after the company bought the organic Green Chef meal kit service. Green Chef offered plans for more stringent diets, but, unfortunately, this plan seems to have fizzled.

If you need meals that are completely restrictive on carbs, your best option is Green Chef, now a sister company of Hello Fresh. Other meal kit services pay lip service as being "carb-conscious," or "Paleo," but the only one I found with a true ketogenic diet plan was Green Chef. A quick perusal of this month's menu shows a mix of meat and seafood, with standard Keto tricks like noodles made from yellow squash, or mashed cauliflower sides.

What is a Keto diet?

A Keto diet, or ketogenic diet, is a diet that significantly restricts carbohydrates while offering nearly limitless access to fat and protein. When you keep a ketogenic diet, your body will enter a fat-burning state called ketosis. This is a state in which fat is metabolized in the liver. You can tell that your body is in a state of ketosis because your liver will turn fat to ketones, and ketones are detectable in urine using a simple home test stick.