Apple is keeping the Apple Watch Activity Challenges coming next month.

As reported by MacRumors, the company is planning to host two different Apple Watch Activity Challenges during the month of February. The first will celebrate Lunar New Year and the other will celebrate Black History Month.

For the Lunar New Year, Apple is asking Apple Watch owners to do any workout for at least 20 minutes between February 1 and February 15 to win the award. It is not clear if this is a worldwide challenge or a challenge that will be limited to countries where Lunar New Year is celebrated. Apple Watch owners can earn the "Unity" award in honor of Black History Month by closing their Move ring seven days in a row in February.

As usual with any Apple Watch Activity Challenge, users can complete the challenge by logging exercise in any app that integrates with Apple's Health app. Completing the challenge in full will get finishers a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime app.

Apple Watch users are likely to receive a push notification on their watches soon that will also notify them of the challenge. Those looking to complete the event can also use Apple Fitness+ to do so, Apple's workout subscription service.