The black rights movement is much more than Black Lives Matter. It also includes other organizations and activists. To support the overriding campaign, check out other actors, consider joining a protest, supporting local businesses, and more. Here's how.
Get Involved and Donate
Take a look at these productive organizations. We've Included the mission statement for each.
Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.
Antiracism Center
The mission of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center (ARPC) is to convene and team up varied specialists to figure out novel and practical ways to understand, explain, and solve seemingly intractable problems of racial inequity and injustice. Our research and policy work is deliberately antiracist. We consider racist policies and ideas, and not certain racial groups, to be the racial problem. We strive to build an antiracist society of racial equity and justice.
Audre Lorde Project
The Audre Lorde Project is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Two Spirit, Trans and Gender Non Conforming People of Color center for community organizing, focusing on the New York City area. Through mobilization, education and capacity-building, we work for community wellness and progressive social and economic justice. Committed to struggling across differences, we seek to responsibly reflect, represent and serve our various communities.
Black Visions Collective
Black Visions Collective (BLVC) believes in a future where all Black people have autonomy, safety is community-led, and we are in right relationship within our ecosystems.
Black Women's Blueprint
Black Women's Blueprint envisions a world where women and girls of African descent are fully EMPOWERED and where gender, race and other disparities are ERASED.
Color Of Change
Color Of Change is the nation's largest online racial justice organization. It helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.
Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)
The Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.
The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. Through advocacy and outreach to targeted constituencies, The Leadership Conference works toward the goal of a more open and just society – an America as good as its ideals.
NAACP
The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
Join a protest
There are a lot of peaceful protests going on all around the world. Joining one is a great way to voice your support to the black rights movement. There are different ways to find a protest. You can look on Twitter or search under the Events tab on Facebook. You can also check in with one of the organizations above. On Snapchat, you can see heat maps to see where protects are currently happening near you.
Flood social media
To get the message out, use your social networking accounts, and show solidarity for the movement. On Twitter specifically, look for appropriate hashtags or just use #BlackLivesMatter.
Sign a petition
Petitions are another great way to show the powers to me that change needs to happen. Justice for George Floyd and #JusticeforFloyd are just two examples.
Support local black businesses
In many communities, the coronavirus has kept many businesses closed. Where companies are open, consider visiting and spending money at those owned by blacks.
What else?
What are other ways you support Black Lives Matter? Let us know in the comments below so all can see!
