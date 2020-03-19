Logitech has just launched its brand new Slim Folio Pro Keyboard's for Apple's new iPad Pro, and its first-ever mouse for iPad, the Pebble i345.

In a press release it said:

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech Slim Folio Pro, an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for the new Logitech Slim Folio Pro Launching for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd Generation), and the Logitech Pebble Mouse i345. Leveraging more than 20 years of typing innovation, the Slim Folio Pro provides a comfortable typing experience on your iPad Pro with reliable Bluetooth® Low Energy pairing in a protective case for wherever you work. Logitech Pebble i345, an iPad edition of our best-selling Logitech Pebble mouse, is an ultra-portable, comfortable wireless Bluetooth® mouse that gives you a new level of precision and control on iPad.

As mentioned, there's a brand new Slim Folio Pro keyboard for Apple's new iPad Pro models, both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch, which were announced by Apple yesterday.

Perhaps more excitingly however, Logitech has also pushed out its brand new Pebble i345 mouse to go along with it. Yesterday, Logitech also released new keyboards for Apple's new iPad Pro models featuring a built in trackpad. For users who prefer the comfort and feel of a standalone mouse, this could very well be the solution.

The biggest news for iPad yesterday was the announcement that Apple was bringing full trackpad/mouse support to iPad with iPad OS 13.4. Of course, that means that a mouse or trackpad will work not only with Apple's latest iPad Pro models, but any iPad capable of running iOS 13.4.

The Logtiech Pebble i345 comes with 1000 dpi sensor resolution and high precision optical tracking. It has three buttons and a mechanical scroll wheels. It takes one AA battery (pre-installed) that should last you for 18 months.

Apple announced its new iPad Pro and its own Magic Keyboard with trackpad yesterday. It also announced a new Macbook Air, new Mac Mini, new Apple Watch bands and new iPhone cases.