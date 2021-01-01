Source: StackCommerce
This winter, wouldn't it be great to keep in shape in the comfort of your own home? With the Complete Home Gym Giveaway, you could win the perfect setup — worth over $5,000. To enter, all you have to do is donate to a worthy cause.
Whether you are a frustrated athlete or just trying to lose a few pounds, this giveaway has something for you.
The prize includes a Peloton Bike+ Basics, an exercise bike with a built-in screen that delivers live fitness sessions from top instructors. You also get a Mirror workout system, which offers video classes in 50 different categories.
If that wasn't enough, the winner will receive a $100 gift card to spend on apparel from Lululemon, Nike, or Athleta — plus a massage gun, weights, an activity monitor, and resistance bands.
To enter, simply donate to the Playing For Change Foundation. This non-profit brings joy to kids around the world through music education.
Donating $10 gets you 100 entries; visit the deal page to donate more and increase your chance of winning. Good luck!
