For many, the beginning of a new year brings with it a fresh set of goals. In 2022, quite a few ideas are floating around in my head that I'd love to start and complete. These include at least two website ideas (that don't relate to tech) and one concept that largely avoids any use of devices, mobile or otherwise.

Here's my problem: I consider myself highly task- and goal-oriented when it comes to writing at Future and as a single dad of a teenager. Unfortunately, I'm best described as a time-waster or foot-dragger for anything that falls outside those parameters. The biggest reason for this has been evident to me for years: I'm not good at starting new projects outside my comfort zone.

Perhaps this year will be different.

After doing some research online, I've decided to take Zenkit Projects out for a spin to help me achieve my outside-the-box goals. I first took a look at Zenkit in 2019, calling it a killer app your team needs. Zenkit Projects launched in 2021 and is just one part of the overall Zenkit Suite that also includes Zenchat, To Do, Hypernotes, and Base, with new apps expected to launch this year.

Why Zenkit Projects?