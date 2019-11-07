This ghost is going to throw luggage at you. You'll need to dodge and then flash him with the Strobulb. While he's stunned, suck away his health with the Poltergust. Slam him around on the ground to make him lose health faster. He'll break away from you a few times and will turn invisible. He's not the sneakiest of ghosts, though. He'll bump into luggage and items on his way around the room so you can figure out where he's heading. Flash your Strobulb at him to stun him and then suck away his health. Eventually, you'll suck away enough health that you'll be able to capture him. When you defeat him, you'll get the 1st and 5th-floor elevator buttons. Floor 5: RIP Suites - Chambrea The Maid

This ghost maid swallows the briefcase that you were sent to retrieve. To get it back, you'll need to find her first. Use your Dark Light to figure out which room she's gone into. When you've found her, Suction Shot her stomach and then use the vacuum to suck the plunger back. This will result in you slamming her on the ground. She'll escape from you and run into another room. Track her down again and repeat the process until you've captured her. As a reward, you'll get the briefcase and the 3rd Floor button. Floor 3: Hotel Shops - Kruller The Mall Cop

This tubby ghost thinks he can get away from you by passing through some bars into the lost and found room. Simply follow him with Gooigi, but be careful as he's armed with a squirt gun. You'll need to get close enough to suck the sunglasses off of his face. When his eyes are no longer protected, flash him with the Strobulb. While he's dazed, suck away his health with the Poltergust. He'll eventually break away and find something new to cover his eyes with. You'll once again need to dodge his watery shots and get close enough to suck away his eye protection. Repeat this process until you've lowered enough health to capture him. When he's defeated, you'll earn the 2nd Floor button. Floor 2: Mezzanine - Chef Soulffle The Cook

Upon entering the kitchen, you'll discover the room is filled with smoke. Point Luigi's Poltergust up at the black clouds and have him suck it in. Then switch to Gooigi and have him do the same. Together, the two will clear the room of smoke. Now it's time to fight the boss. The chef wields a frying pan, which he uses both to shield himself from the Strobulb and to spin around and hit you with. You'll notice watermelons and pumpkins are lying around the room. Suck one of these up and shoot it at the ghost. Be careful as he'll be throwing fish at you. Once you've hit him, quickly run up to him, use the Strobulb to daze him, and then suck his health in. Repeat this process until he is defeated. If you run out of produce, you can always pick up one of the fish he's thrown at you. Unfortunately, a rat runs up and snatches the elevator button that the chef had. You'll need to chase the rodent down to get it back. Floor 4: The Great Stage - Amadeus Wolfgeist The Pianist

From behind his piano keys, this maestro controls the chairs in the room and will fling them at you. Keep moving around and dodge until there aren't any left. Next, he'll begin a softer melody which coaxes out several basic ghosts wearing ballerina masks. Get close enough to these ghosts to suck away the masks and then defeat them as you normally would.

Once that's done, the musician will lose his cool and possess his piano. Watch out for where the spotlight focuses as the piano will jump to these locations and try to smash you. Beware as this impact sometimes sends out a shock wave. Press in ZL and ZR at the same time to jump over it. After you've dodged a few times, the piano will return to the stage and throw bombs at you. Be wary as flashing red ones are about to go off. Suck up one of these bombs and shoot it at the piano. Then run up to the piano and Suction Shot the side and pull it down. This will force the ghost out into the open. Flash him with your Strobulb and then suck his life away. He'll get away from you and re-enter his piano. To defeat him, you'll have to repeat the process over, with a slight variation. Now he'll shoot piano keys at you every once in a while. Dodge these to avoid taking damage. When you get closer to defeating him, he'll attempt to smash you a lot more. When you beat him, he'll drop the 6th Floor button. Floor 6: Castle MacFrights - King MacFrights The Celtic Monarch

This bearded ghost jumps into a suit of armor and rides around on a wooden steed. He carries a shield so you won't be able to stun him with your flashlight as easily. After riding around the arena a few times, he'll stop in the upper left corner. At this point, he'll charge towards you and peek his head above his shield. When this happens, you need to flash your Strobulb at him. While he's dazed, run up to him and shoot the plunger at his chest. Then suck it back in and slam him around a few times. He'll break away from you, and the process will repeat until all of his armor has been knocked off. Now he's wandering around the arena holding the shield in front of him. He'll spin around and try to hit you with his sword. Dodge his attacks and then flash him with your light when he drops his shield. Eventually, you'll be able to suck him up. Upon defeating him, you'll gain the 7th Floor button. Floor 7: Garden Suites - Dr. Potter The Gardener

This ghastly gardener sics his prized venus fly trap on you. You'll notice that several gourd-shaped plants around the room weren't there before, as well as an electric saw at the base of the tree. You want to lure the ghost towards one of these gourds and then hide behind it. This will make the venus fly trap bite at the gourd and get stuck. Be ready to dodge out of the way as the plant sometimes smashes the gourd instead of biting at it. While the flytrap is stuck, suck up the electric saw and use it to cut away at the fly trap's stem.

This will leave the gardener exposed. Flash him with your Strobulb and then use the Poltergust to suck him in and slam him around. After a while, he'll break free and reobtain his evil plant. Use the same tricks as before to lower the gardener's health enough to defeat him. Before getting captured, he'll chuck the elevator button onto a branch of the large plant behind you. Pick up the watering can and sprinkle some water on the curled plant to the right of the room. It will grow into a ladder so you can climb up and reach the 8th Floor button. Floor 8: Paranormal Productions - Godzilla Ghost & Morty The Actor and the Director

This boss is a little different from the others. Instead of fighting the director as you expected, you'll take on a ghostly actor dressed in a Godzilla-like costume. Godzilla will shoot fireballs at you, dodge them. Eventually, he'll blast a ball of blue energy at you. Use the vacuum to blow it back at him. He'll recompose himself and then will attack again. This time, he'll blast a ball of green energy at you. You'll need to get both Luigi and Gooigi to blow their Poltergusts at the ball to shoot it back at your enemy.

Now the Godzilla ghost is furious. He'll once again blast a ball of energy at you. As before, use both Luigi and Gooigi to blow it back at him. A semi-cutscene will happen where you'll need to press the A button repeatedly. Upon doing so, you'll blow the energy back at the ghost and blow his costume off of him. Now take him down like you would any regular ghost. As a reward for your amazing acting, the director gives you the 9th Floor button. You now have a choice. You can go into the director's room and suck him into your Poltergust, or you can leave him alone and check back on him later. If you do the latter, you'll be able to see his completed movie. You still have the option of capturing him after viewing his masterpiece. Polterkitty - Encounter #1 The Ghost Cat

This three-tailed, violet feline takes some work to beat. Flash your light at her while she's hiding under the bench on the set. This will cause her to turn into her larger form and jump onto the buildings behind you. Turn your back to her and wait for her to stalk you. As she approaches, prepare your Strobulb. When she's close behind you and standing on her hind legs, she'll reveal her eyes to you. Quickly turn around and flash her. Then use the Poltergust to attack. This will suck away one of her tails. After you successfully do this, she'll flee out of the room.

You'll need to head back to the Garden Suites to catch up to her. She's hiding in one of the flowers near the bed. Flash your Strobulb at the flower to get her to come out. She'll once more transform into her larger form. As before, turn your back on her and then flash her in the face when she stands up on her hind legs with her eyes open. This will allow you to suck away another tail. After doing this, she'll run into the adjoining bathroom. She's hiding in the tub. You'll need to flush her out by pointing your Poltergust at the bath faucet and turning the handles. The kitty will jump out of the water and clamber up to the branches above. Once more, turn your back on her to get her to come close and then flash the Strobulb in her eyes. When she's dazed, suck away her last tail. Unfortunately, she gets away, but she leaves behind the 9th Floor button. Floor 9: Unnatural History Museum - Skeleton T. Rex & Ug The Dinosaur and the Caveman

This is a two-part boss. We'll walk you through the first section and then move on to the second section. T-Rex: You'll notice that two pterodactyl eggs fell from above. To defeat the T-Rex, you'll need to suck one up and shoot it into the T-Rex's mouth and then quickly shoot the other into his chest to hurt him. The large lizard will then get angry and destroy one of the pterodactyls. Now you need to control Gooigi and have him get close to the T-Rex. The dinosaur will attempt to eat him. While Gooigi's gooey self is stuck in his jaws, shoot the egg into his chest.

At this point, the T-Rex is really angry and unhooks himself from his tether. Avoid his stamping foot as well as his roaring attack where he sends shock waves your way. He'll rampage around the room and destoy the other fossils in his path. Suck up one of the bones lying on the floor and shoot it at his chest when it's exposed. This will cause the fossilized lizard to fall apart. Caveman: A caveman ghost emerges from the bones. Avoid getting hit by his club. He'll smash the ground and send a shock wave. Press in ZL and ZR to jump over it. He'll momentarily be stuck with his club in the ground. Approach and flash him with your Strobulb. Now suck away his health while he's dazed. Repeat this process until he's captured. You'll get the Toad frame and the B2 Floor button from this experience. Floor B2: Boilerworks - Clem The Handyman

In my opinion, this was the hardest boss of the game. This hick of a spook fills the tank up with water and then jumps onto a Swan-shaped floatation device. You are on a yellow duck-shaped floaty. To beat him, you'll need to maneuver through the water by using your Poltergust. Clem throws mines your way. You can either blow him into the spikes around the tank or get him close enough to an exploding mine to destroy his floaty. This will cause it to pop and will throw the ghost onto dry land. Head up the ladder and flash Clem while he's down. While he's dazed, suck him in and slam him around. He'll get away from you and will head back in the tank. Repeat this process until he's defeated. Upon capturing Clem, the 10th Floor elevator button will get shot into the tank and sink to the bottom. Go to the lever in the back of the room and use the Suction Shot to lower the water level. Then head down the ladder to pick up the button. Floor 10: Tomb Suites - Serpci Egyptian Queen

This Egyptian queen controls a pile of sand in the shape of her head. Run up to it and suck away the sand while dodging attacks from the sand cobras above. You can suck them up to remove them from her crown. After you've sucked some sand away, the sand face will jump away to another location and cause a shock wave. Jump over it with ZL and ZR and then continue sucking sand away from her. When you suck away enough sand, the ghost will be exposed.

She'll run off and surround herself with a shield of sand snakes. Stand back a few steps and wait for them to shoot spikes. Dodge around the spikes and then flash the ghost. While she's stunned, suck her in and slam her around. She'll get away, and then you'll have to repeat the process until her health is low enough that she can be defeated. Sometimes she'll send sand fists after you. When this happens, press ZL and ZR down to dispel the sand. You'll acquire the 11th Floor button for defeating her. Floor 11: Twisted Suites - Nikki, Lindsey, & Ginny The Three Magicians

This trio of magicians surrounds Luigi and brings him onto an illusionary stage. They'll start off floating in a line in front of you; then they'll each disappear into their hats. Dodge the playing cards they throw towards you and then watch as they spin around you. When they center in towards you, press ZL and ZR to blow the hats upside down. You'll see each ghost's hair trailing out from the hat. Focus in on one of them and suck the ghost out by their braid.

Now you only have two ghosts to catch, however, there will still be three hats floating around you. The remaining ghosts will replace the missing one with a bomb. Make sure you keep an eye on the hats that actually have a ghost in them, so you don't get blown up. Repeat the process until all three magicians are captured. During the final round, the lights will turn off briefly. It helps to follow the rotation of the hat with Luigi's flashlight, so you don't lose the last ghost. Upon defeating this trio, you'll get the 12th Floor button. Floor 12: The Spectral Catch - Captain Fishook The Pirate Shark

A ghostly shark boards the ship from the deep and becomes one with the ship's floor. Other ghosts will throw barrels of explosives onto the deck. Suck one of these up and throw it into the shark pirate's mouth. He'll burst out of the woodwork hacking up smoke. He'll now try to slash you with his hook. Wait until he gets his hook stuck in the deck and then flash him with your light. Now you can lower his health by sucking him in and slamming him around. After a little while, he'll get away and merge once again with the ship. Repeat the same process as before.

After you've slammed him around the second time, he merges with a different section of the ship. You'll notice that there's a wooden board with a target on it towards the front of the ship. When the ghost tips the boat backward, you need to suction shot to the target and hold on for dear life until the boat comes back down. The pesky yellow ghost will once again start throwing explosives at you. Suck one in and then launch it towards the ghost ship's open mouth to expel the ghost shark. He'll start using a new attack where he dives into the deck and tries to eat you. Dodge his attacks and wait for his hook to get stuck on the boards. Now flash him and suck him up. You'll earn the 13th Floor button for beating him. Floor 13: Fitness Center - Johnny Deepend The Water Polo Player

This studdly specter requires you to use both Luigi and Gooigi to defeat him. Suck in one of the volleyballs and then launch it at the ghost. While he's stunned, use Gooigi to run through the bars towards the wheel lock. If the ghost comes to, immediately hide Gooigi behind a pillar to keep the ghost from dissolving him with water. Now switch back to Luigi and suck up another ball. Launch it at the ghost as soon as you can and then return to Gooigi. Use the Poltergust to rotate the lock to the left and lower the water. Head down the ladder and suck away the ghost's swimming goggles. Now, suck up his tail and slam him around until he's captured. You'll receive the 14th Floor button. Polterkitty - Encounter #2 The Ghost Cat (Again)

The kitty runs off with your hard-earned button. Use the Dark Light to follow her trail back into the Fitness Center. You'll find her dangling from the ledge above the window. When she dangles down, flash her with the Strobulb. This will make her transform into her larger self. As before, turn your back to her and let her stalk you. When she stands up on her hind legs and exposes her eyes, flash her in the face. Now suck her in and slam her around to remove a tail. She'll escape back to the 12th Floor.

Head back to the 12th Floor and enter the room that has the pirate ship. The cat is hiding in the sand just to the right of the doorway. Suck it up to get her to come out. Flash her with your light to turn her into her larger form. Let her stalk you from behind and then flash her in the face when she reveals herself. Now suck her in and slam her around to remove another tail. She escapes back to the 11th floor. Follow her trail into the room with the stage. She's hiding in the cabinet that's been stabbed with knives. Suction Shot the side of the cabinet and then suck the plunger back to expose the cat. Now you'll once again need to turn your back to her until she gets close and exposes her eyes. Flash her in the face and then suck her in and slam her around. Now she's defeated for good, and you've got the 14th Floor button back. Floor 14: Dance Hall - DJ Phantasmagloria The Disco Lady

Eight hip hop ghosts start dancing on the dance floor. The ghost that's holding the button dances a little slower than the rest. Pay attention to figure out which one is holding it. You need to be somewhat fast when doing this or else the ghosts will reset to the beginning of the dance. Once you've figured out which ghost has the button, get close to it and press ZL and ZR at the same time. The exposed ghost will throw the button to one of his friends and disappear. Now you need to figure out which of the remaining spooks has the button. They'll spin around to try to confuse you and then start doing the worm. Get close to the ghost that's dancing slower than the others and then press ZL and ZR again. Flash him to stun him and then suck him up.

The DJ will take hold of the button and come onto the dance floor. She'll spin around wielding fiery records or will throw them at you. Dodge them and then get close to her. When you're close, press ZL and ZR down to blow her wig off. While she's startled, flash her with your light and then suck her in. She'll escape, and then you'll have to repeat the process until she runs out of health. You'll receive the 15th Floor button for defeating her. Floor 15: Master Suites - Hellen Gravely The Hotel Owner

Hellen Gravely proves to be a very tech-savvy ghost. The battle starts with her hiding away and bringing up a laser device from the floor. When a red beam shoots out, you'll need to jump over it using ZL and ZR. Eventually, the red laser goes away, and several different colored light walls come out of the device. These rotate and hurt Luigi if they touch him, so you'll need to keep him away from them.

Switch to Gooigi and have him walk into one of the pipes on the wall. This takes him under the floor. Some levers control the different colored beams. Have Gooigi Suction Shot the switches to turn these beams off. If there's a rotating wall between Gooigi and the switch, press down ZL and ZR to rotate it. Now return to Luigi. Hellen wanders around, trying to hit you with a mirror. If you try to flash her, she'll shield herself. Instead, wait for her to swing at you and get her mirror lodged in the ground. While she's stuck, flash her and then suck her up with the Poltergust.

She'll escape and bring up her red lasers again. If it's one laser, you can jump over it. If it's three red lasers, you'll need to run around and avoid getting hit. Hellen will now bring up her multicolored laser walls. Place Luigi in a safe area and then switch to Gooigi. You'll need to turn off enough of these light walls that Luigi has sufficient room to move around. Now, wait for Hellen to once again get her mirror stuck in the ground, then flash her and suck her up. The process will repeat; only this time, Hellen will flood the basement with water. To keep Gooigi from dissolving move him out of the path of the water. Blue lights will appear to let you know what direction the water will be coming from. If you are near one of the rotating walls, you can use it to direct the water away from Gooigi. Do the same things as before until the hotel owner is defeated. For your troubles, you'll find Mario's frame and can let him out with the Dark Light. Top of the Hotel: King Boo The Final Boss