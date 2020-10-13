Apple's big October "Hi, Speed" event has come to a close and it was quite the show. The whole thing was streamed online for those who could make it, but don't worry if that wasn't you – we got you covered!

Apple already has the whole event live on YouTube, ready to go, So if you're curious what Apple announced, how it did it, and which far-flung corners of Apple Park it all went down in, you can still find out.

Grab a coffee. Kick back. Relax. It's going to be a ride!