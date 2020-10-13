What you need to know
- Apple's special event is all done and it was a big one.
- We saw new iPhones, new charging accessories, and a new HomePod mini.
- And you can re-watch the whole thing right now.
Apple's big October "Hi, Speed" event has come to a close and it was quite the show. The whole thing was streamed online for those who could make it, but don't worry if that wasn't you – we got you covered!
Apple already has the whole event live on YouTube, ready to go, So if you're curious what Apple announced, how it did it, and which far-flung corners of Apple Park it all went down in, you can still find out.
Grab a coffee. Kick back. Relax. It's going to be a ride!
Apple announced iPhone 12 Pro, HomePod mini, and the gorgeous iPhone 12 mini among other things!
Which are you picking up? Let me know in the comments!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook Messenger gets a tweaked design, new themes, and a new logo
A new Facebook Messenger update gives users a more customizable app. The company also delivered a brand refresh to reflect its Instagram merger.
iPhone 12 in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White pictured for the first time
The first images of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup have appeared online, complete with some fetching color options.
iPhone 12 Pro in Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver pictured
Check out images showing all four new iPhone 12 Pro colors ahead of the handset's official announcement later today.
The Best Controller Chargers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
When you own more than one set of controllers for your Nintendo Switch, charge space starts to become limited. To get the most bang for your buck, we've put together a list of the best chargers for your Nintendo Switch Controllers.