Iphone 12 EventSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple's special event is all done and it was a big one.
  • We saw new iPhones, new charging accessories, and a new HomePod mini.
  • And you can re-watch the whole thing right now.

Apple's big October "Hi, Speed" event has come to a close and it was quite the show. The whole thing was streamed online for those who could make it, but don't worry if that wasn't you – we got you covered!

Apple already has the whole event live on YouTube, ready to go, So if you're curious what Apple announced, how it did it, and which far-flung corners of Apple Park it all went down in, you can still find out.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

Grab a coffee. Kick back. Relax. It's going to be a ride!

Apple announced iPhone 12 Pro, HomePod mini, and the gorgeous iPhone 12 mini among other things!

Which are you picking up? Let me know in the comments!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.