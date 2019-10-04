Once you've picked up your limited edition Star Wars goodies from the Treasure Truck, tune in to Twitch.tv/twitchpresents at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 PM ET that day for some fun programming, such as interactive unboxings, product deep dives, backstories of Star Wars characters, and more.

You'll find a limited edition product on the Amazon Treasure Truck this weekend in select cities. To not miss out on your opportunity (if it happens to stop by near you) is to sign up for the Treasure Truck alerts at amazon.com/treasuretruck .

The Amazon Treasure Truck has been a popular service in select cities, and it will be making a return this Triple Force Friday!

With Triple Force Friday 2019, it's the official launch of new products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian (Disney+), and the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game. There are several big retailers that are participating in Triple Force Friday events all throughout the weekend, as well as Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

This weekend, may the Force be with you. That's because Star Wars has brought back Triple Force Friday, which is a global launch of new Star Wars toys, collectibles, and other products. And the best thing about Triple Force Friday are the events, which we're rounding up for you here.

If you're lucky enough to live close to Anaheim, California or Orlando, Florida, then you'll find plenty to do in Downtown Disney and Disney Springs.

Both World of Disney stores will feature plenty of Star Wars merchandise for you to purchase starting at 12 am on October 4.

There is also a midnight shopping event at the LEGO Store in Disney Springs. The Disney Springs LEGO Store will even have Star Wars themed food and beverage offerings, as well as a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Master Build event all throughout the weekend. Additionally, there is an Imperial Star Destroyer Set Signing on Sunday, October 6 from 10 am to 1 pm ET. Also on Sunday, October 6 at 7:30 pm ET is a Star Wars Panel: Bringing the Galaxy to Life, which features expert guests from LEGO and Walt Disney Imagineering.

For Disney Springs, there will be even more festivities happening if you arrive earlier than the midnight event. Starting at 6 pm on Thursday, October 3, you can check in to get your wristband and also experience Star Wars Secrets of the Empire until 11 pm. At 11 pm, there will be a ton of Star Wars food and drink to purchase, such as mini Chewbacca cakes, themed cocktails, and Lightsaber Churros. Between 9 pm to 2 am, there's a galactic dance party at the Marketplace Stage. If you're unable to attend the midnight event, the merchandise will be available to purchase at select locations across Walt Disney World Resort starting on October 4.

Disney Store in New York City

For those who live in New York, the Disney Store in Times Square will be hosting a midnight shopping event as well. This is your chance to be the first with some hot new Star Wars products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Friendly Stormtroopers will also be patrolling the Disney Store, giving you plenty of opportunities to snap a selfie or portrait.

And if you spend at least $20, you'll receive a free Lithograph Set that represents each of the three upcoming Star Wars releases. This is limited to one per guest, and only while supplies last.

Fred Meyer

Several Fred Meyer locations in the country are hosting an October 5 launch event. These start at 10 am and will have chances for photo ops with stormtroopers, product giveaways, and more.

Some of the confirmed stores include two in Beaverton, OR; Portland, OR; Oregon City, OR; and Tualatin, OR. You'll want to double-check with your local Fred Meyer to confirm if they are hosting any Triple Force Friday events.

Simon Malls

Five select Simon Malls will be hosting a Triple Force Friday Scavenger Hunt. This Scavenger Hunt involves visiting all of the Triple Force Friday retailers and getting the employees to "sign off" on your scavenger hunt sheet. Once that is done, you turn it in to Guest Services to receive an exclusive Triple Force Friday button while supplies last.

The specific Simon Malls locations include the following: Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA; Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance, CA; Houston Galleria, Houston, TX; Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL; Roosevelt Field, Garden City, NY.

Target