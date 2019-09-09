Wedbush (via 9to5Mac ) on Monday released a note to investors saying capacity could easily be boosted to 80 million.

Initial sales for Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 are expected to outperform last year's iPhone models, but not by much. Apple suppliers are allegedly expecting an initial surge of 75 million units, with a capacity to boost production depending on demand.

Based on our recent Asia checks, we believe Apple's supply chain is planning on 75 million units for the initial iPhone 11 launch period, which is a slight uptick versus its prior iPhone cycle last fall. We note there is capacity in the supply chain to bring this launch period unit range production up to 80 million iPhones depending on the level of pent up demand/preorder activity starting in mid-September.

One of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 11, according to Wedbush, is the triple-camera system. The setup is expected to offer iPhone 11 owners ulta-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, making for the most flexible and powerful shooting experience yet.

The new triple camera lens technology in iPhone 11 Pro that will work in unison for users taking pictures, along with some next-generation AI capabilities built into this year's iPhones, will be the key specs showcased in our opinion. The video capability on iPhone 11 Pro versions will be significantly stepped up with real time recropping technology that appears to be quite impressive in our opinion.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 11's software will capture the area around a framed area and allow users to adjust the frame, like if a person was mistakenly cut out of a photo. It may also allow for perspective and crop corrections, according to 9to5Mac.

While initial sales for iPhone 11 are expected to be bright, Wedbush believes most existing owners will wait until next year's iPhone to upgrade. Although the 2020 iPhone is a year away, we've seen multiple reports about the device already, including the fact that it'll feature 5G support, an all-new design, and both Touch ID and Face ID.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 11 and its triple-camera setup at its September 10 event.