HEY Email gains an autoresponder feature on iPhone and iPad

What you need to know
- HEY Email has added support for automatic response sending.
- The new autoresponder automatically sends emails in response to incoming email when you ask it to.
- HEY's email autoresponder is now available on iPhone and iPAd.
HEY Email has added support for setting an automatic email responder that will notify people when you're out of the office or just taking a break from your inbox. The feature, which is one that many might have expected to already be present, is now available and can be used in both the iPhone and iPad apps.
HEY Email, a free download from the App Store, requires a $99 per year subscription once the 14-day trial expires, and for that you're now getting an autoresponder. It works the way you'd expect it to and will automatically let people know not to expect a personal response for a while. The autoresponse can be edited to say whatever users want it to, of course.
Now you can set up an autoresponder to automatically reply to email you when you're away on vacation, out of the office, or otherwise unavailable.
Those looking to take a deeper look at HEY can check out its growing list of features on its website. The $99 asking price might be enough to put many off, but its advanced features like email screening and more make it a potential lifesaver for heavy email users. HEY might not be the best iPhone and iPad email app for most people, but it could be the email app for you.
