Anticipation continues to grow for the 2020 iPhone which is expected to be Apple's first iPhone with 5G. It will spell a huge connectivity shift for the company and allow users to take advantage of blisteringly fast wireless speeds. That, however, is completely dependent on wireless carriers getting 5G rolled out across the United States, and according to Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster, that is exactly why investors should be cautious about the company's stock performance next year.

In an interview with CNBC, Munster said that investors should not expect the 5G iPhone to boost Apple's stock price as much as has been speculated, and he blames the over projection on the misunderstanding of how much 5G coverage there actually will be next year for consumers.